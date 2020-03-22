KEY POINTS Google launches its coronavirus website

The website provides prevention, safety tips and resources for educators, individuals, and businesses

Google coronavirus website is launched alongside the expanded COVID-19 search experience

Google has finally released its coronavirus website dedicated to resources, which will give access to more accurate information. The tech giant has said in a statement that it has worked with various credible agencies to bring this website.

“In addition to launching new features on Google Search that provide easy access to more authoritative information, we’ve worked with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website—available at google.com/covid19—focused on education, prevention and local resources,” Google said in a statement.

On the website, google.com/covid19, people can find prevention and safety tips, state-based information, resources for individuals, educators, and businesses. The website also provides search trends related to COVID-19.

Google has confirmed that the website will be made available in several other languages and countries. “Launching today in the U.S., the site will be available in more languages and countries in the coming days and we’ll update the website as more resources become available. Along with our other products and initiatives, we hope these resources will help people find answers to the questions they’re asking and get the help they need.”

Parallel to the dedicated website, Google will provide detailed information cards for people who use the search function to look for results related to coronavirus. The search engine giant wants to provide easy access to accurate information from health bodies alongside new visualizations and data.

Google has said in the statement that apart from important resources from local and national health authorities, people will also find Twitter accounts from local health authorities and civic bodies.

Coronavirus continues to be a challenge in more communities. The death toll due to COVID-19 is increasing at an alarming rate across the world. Coronavirus has killed more than 11,400 people so far. More than 275,452 people have been tested positive with COVID-19.

In the U.S., the death toll has surpassed 200. Starbucks has decided to shut down its cafes across states in response to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it will remain open for drive-through customers and delivery.

