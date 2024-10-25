Google's annual Halloween "Frightgeist" list has dropped, offering insights into trending costume ideas for 2024.

The list examines year-on-year search data from September, revealing what costumes people across the United States are searching for this Halloween season.

Topping this year's list is Bob, the shrunken-headed ghost from the recently released Beetlejuice sequel a clear nod to the renewed popularity of Tim Burton's cult classic. The rise of Bob's character is reflected in online searches, driven by a surge in interest following the movie's recent release.

Second on Google's trending list is Raygun, the viral breakdancer from Australia, recognized by her green-and-yellow tracksuit worn during the Olympic Games. According to Google Trends, fans are heavily searching for a "green and yellow tracksuit" to recreate Raygun's signature look, reflecting the breaker's cultural impact.

The third-place spot is occupied by Catnap, a character from the video game series Poppy Playtime. With this character's spooky, cat-like persona, fans have latched onto the creepy yet captivating costume idea, making it a favorite for gamers and horror enthusiasts.

Characters from Pixar's Inside Out movies—representing emotions like Envy, Anger, Disgust and Anxiety—claimed multiple spots in Google's top 25 costumes.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter, with her distinct heart cut-out corset look, secured a place among the top 10, while other characters from Beetlejuice, including Delores and Delia Deetz, also gained traction.

Google's "Frightgeist" list also unveiled a unique US-wide map highlighting costume trends by region. In Tampa, Florida, and Rapid City, South Dakota, Dolly Parton led costume searches, while Ron Burgundy from Anchorman topped searches in Marquette, Michigan.

Children's cartoon character Bluey proved popular in Duluth, Minnesota, and Tucson, Arizona, while Wolverine costumes also showed up among highly sought-after options across the country.

In addition to costume ideas, "Frightgeist" revealed that Beetlejuice-themed parties topped this year's list of trending Halloween themes. For food, "mummy hot dogs" claimed the top spot for spooky-themed party snacks.

Top 25 Trending Halloween Costumes