The digital guillotine has fallen at Google Play, and the numbers are staggering. In an unprecedented purge that has left developers reeling and users confused, Google has wiped out nearly half of all applications from its Play Store since January.

The tech giant has removed a jaw-dropping 1.6 million apps from its digital marketplace with barely a word of explanation.

App intelligence firm Appfigures broke the news last week, revealing that Google Play's global offerings have plummeted from approximately 3.4 million apps to just 1.8 million – a 47% reduction that represents the most aggressive cleanup in the platform's history.

Massive App Purge Hits Google Play

As an illustration, Apple's iOS App Store experienced a slight rise over the same timeframe, moving from 1.6 million apps to approximately 1.64 million currently. For Google, this drop in app numbers could be a welcome change for Android device owners.

LT Android App is currently removed from Google Play (again!).

This time, a random "you don't exist" email from Google out of the blue.

Hopefully will be back up soon, please bear with me :/ pic.twitter.com/eFx5bsyntx — Language Transfer & The Thinking Method (@LangTransfer) April 29, 2025

Notably, Android device owners often had to wade through misleading, spammy, and just plain bad apps to find the beneficial ones. This cleanup could also boost developers who've had to compete for attention in a crowded market. A less cluttered app store could mean their quality apps get noticed more easily.

A Contributing Factor? Google's Lenient Review Process

Over the years, Google Play's less demanding guidelines for app examination have flooded the store with lower-standard apps. While Apple consistently upholds rigorous app assessment procedures before making apps available, Google frequently depends on automatic evaluations and malware checks to accelerate the app-vetting procedure.

This difference in approach has contributed to the contrasting app store sizes and quality control. As noted in a TechCrunch report, Google typically has a quicker app-vetting duration, which stems from its less intensive human oversight.

In July 2024, Google declared its intention to elevate the basic quality standards for applications. This decision likely contributed to the change in the number of available Play Store app listings. Some apps may have been removed for not meeting these new, higher benchmarks.

Stricter Quality Standards Trigger App Removals

Rather than solely removing faulty apps that crashed, wouldn't install, or didn't function correctly, the company stated it would start eliminating apps that showed 'limited functionality and content.' The removal encompassed inactive applications lacking specific features, such as apps consisting only of text or those functioning solely as PDF viewers.

The search engine giant also removed apps that offered minimal content, such as those providing just a single wallpaper. Furthermore, Google prohibited applications created to be non-functional or serve no purpose, which could have included experimental projects or discontinued efforts by developers.

Furthermore, Google prohibited applications created to be non-functional or serve no purpose, potentially encompassing experimental projects or discontinued efforts by developers.

Google verified with TechCrunch that its updated guidelines contributed to this. These guidelines also featured a wider range of verification demands, mandatory app testing for new individual developer accounts, and increased human assessments to identify apps attempting to mislead or defraud users.

AI And Human Eyes

Moreover, the company highlighted other 2024 investments in artificial intelligence for identifying threats, stronger data protection rules, enhanced developer resources, and more. Consequently, Google stated that it stopped 2.36 million apps violating policies from being released on its Play Store and terminated over 158,000 developer accounts that had tried to distribute damaging applications.

One element Google didn't mention was the new trader status regulation enforced by the EU starting this February. This rule mandated that developers include their names and addresses in the app's listing.

Failure to comply would result in their apps being removed from EU app stores. It's important to note that Apple also started requiring trader status information in February and didn't experience a decrease in available apps.

Interestingly, Appfigures observed a reduction in the number of apps on the Google Play Store even before the formal commencement of the cleanup last summer; the reason for this shift is unclear to them.

Nevertheless, the firm indicates that 10,400 new apps have been released on Google Play this year, a 7.1% increase compared to last year as of April.

Major developers and established apps appear largely unaffected, suggesting Google's algorithm prioritized removing applications with low engagement metrics or outdated code.

But for Android's reputation as the more open and developer-friendly mobile platform? The optics aren't great.

Originally published on IBTimes UK