Nebraska Rep. Mike Flood was berated at a town hall meeting on Tuesday after making a shocking confession about President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill," just days after voting in favor of passing the controversial legislation.

During a heated Q&A, one audience member asked Flood, who represents around 650,000 constituents, why he voted to pass the bill, officially known as the Reconciliation Act, knowing it "effectively prohibits federal courts from enforcing contempt orders, which would then allow current and future administrations to ignore those contempt orders by removing the enforcement capabilities?"

"I do not agree with that section that was added to that bill," Flood started as the audience erupted in boos.

"You voted for all of it," a voice in the audience yelled, according to a TikTok video shared by Courier Newsroom.

"I will tell you this: I believe in the rule of law," Flood continued, eliciting more boos from the fired-up crowd. "I've taken an oath as an attorney. I've taken an oath as a state senator. I've taken an oath as a member of congress, and I support our court system."

"I do believe that the federal district courts, when issuing an injunction, it should have legal effect. In fact, I relied upon that when the Biden administration was in place. The federal courts did a tremendous amount of good work," he continued. "This provision was unknown to me when I voted for the bill."

Flood then held up his hands and shrugged his shoulders while the audience continued booing the Republican congressman who has served the district since 2022.

"I am not going to hide the truth," Flood added.

Despite strong support from President Trump, the "Big, Beautiful Bill" has faced bipartisan backlash. The act would give significant tax cuts to the wealthy while increasing the national budget deficit by $2.6 trillion between 2025 and 2034. It also proposes deep cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, two critical programs that serve tens of millions of Americans.

Currently, more than 42 million people rely on SNAP for food assistance, and nearly 80 million receive healthcare through Medicaid.

Originally published on Latin Times