KEY POINTS The Trump admin is reportedly discussing whether the US should give up its role as SACEUR in the NATO

The Pentagon is also reportedly planning to consolidate five of the US military's 11 combatant commands

Sen. Wicker and Rep. Rogers believe 'such moves risk undermining American deterrence around the globe'

They pledged to oppose 'significant changes to our warfighting structure' implemented without due process

The Trump administration is reportedly undertaking a massive restructuring of the U.S. military's combatant commands and headquarters, with the changes possibly affecting the nation's role within the NATO, and while the plans haven't been confirmed, two Republican key leaders have already expressed strong opposition.

NBC News first reported Wednesday that the Trump government is considering giving up the U.S. role of Supreme Allied Commander Europe within the NATO, citing two defense officials familiar with the planning and a Pentagon briefing reviewed by the outlet.

Trump Seeks NATO SACEUR Withdrawal?

With the Pentagon reportedly undertaking widespread restructuring of combatant commands, there is a plan to potentially abandon the U.S. role of SACEUR, or the NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Aside from possibly abandoning the huge role at the NATO, five of the U.S. military's 11 combatant commands may also be consolidated under the plan currently being discussed, as per the two defense officials.

"For the United States to give up the role of supreme allied commander of NATO would be seen in Europe as a significant signal of walking away from the alliance," retired Adm. James Stavridis told the outlet. He served as the SACEUR and head of European Command from 2009 through 2013.

According to Stavridis, "it would be a political mistake of epic proportion" if the U.S. were to abandon the role, since the NATO will definitely not give the position back.

It might also be interpreted as the U.S. taking the first step toward completely walking out of the Alliance, he argued.

Two Republican leaders agree, as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Sen. Roger Wicker, and Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee Rep. Mike Rogers pushed back against such plans.

GOP Lawmakers Oppose 'Such Moves'

In a joint statement released hours after news of the reported plans broke, Wicker and Rogers said that "such moves risk undermining American deterrence around the globe and detracting from our negotiating positions with America's adversaries."

They reiterated that while they support the president's calls to ensure that European allies increase their contributions to strengthen the alliance, they "will not accept significant changes to our warfighting structure that are made without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combatant commanders and the Joint Staff, and collaboration with Congress."

For Wicker and Rogers, the country's combatant commands are "the tip of the American warfighting spear" and any major "unilateral" changes could have serious consequences if implemented without due mindfulness.

The Pentagon's restructuring comes amid President Donald Trump's aggressive government downsizing and cost-cutting efforts. He has also repeatedly criticized European allies for allegedly not doing more than what the United States is doing in terms of global deterrence.

Last month, the White House told the Department of Defense to slash its budget by 8% annually within the next five years. It is unclear if the discussions about combatant command are related to the budget-related order.