Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst is facing backlash after posting a sarcastic video from a cemetery in response to criticism over her dismissive remarks about Medicaid cuts potentially leading to deaths.

On May 30, during a town hall in Parkersburg, Iowa, Ernst was confronted by a concerned constituent about proposed Medicaid cuts in Republicans' spending bill. The legislation is projected to slash federal Medicaid funding by $723 billion over ten years and leave 7.6 million more Americans uninsured, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

When the audience member shouted "people will die," Ernst responded with, "We all are going to die," leading to immediate outrage from critics and Democrats. In the days following the town hall, Ernst doubled down with a sarcastic Instagram story filmed in a cemetery.

Absolutely bonkers — Joni Ernst doubles down on her “we are all gonna die” defense of Medicaid cuts while walking through a cemetery — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-31T21:43:39.678Z

"I made an incorrect assumption that everyone understood that yes, we are all going to perish from this Earth," she said. She then mocked critics by referencing the tooth fairy and invoking Christianity, adding, "For those that would like to see eternal and everlasting life, I encourage you to embrace my lord and savior, Jesus Christ."

Ernst later blamed the backlash on "hysteria... from the left," while defending the tax bill as focused on protecting only eligible Medicaid recipients, the Des Moines Register reported.

The video sparked additional criticism from health care advocates and Democrats who said Ernst's tone trivialized the real human cost of Medicaid cuts. Protesters have organized outside her Iowa offices, while several advocacy organizations have launched digital campaigns urging constituents to pressure lawmakers to oppose the bill.

The Senate is expected to vote on the spending bill later this summer.

Originally published on Latin Times