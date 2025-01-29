Republican senators are calling for President Donald Trump to release files linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and alleged sex trafficker whose friendship with power players, including Trump himself, continues to raise eyebrows.

Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors in 2019, but there are lingering questions about Trump's possible involvement and knowledge of Epstein's crimes.

Trump, who previously described Epstein as a "terrific guy" in a 2002 interview with New York magazine, has since distanced himself from the disgraced financier. Despite this, images and videos of the two at social events continue to circulate.

trump just declassified files on the JFK assassination, but nothing on the Epstein files.



You know, since his name is all over them, it takes time to trash, I mean redact all that stuff. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/GuxxrZhJio — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) January 23, 2025

Trump forgot to include the Epstein file on the list



but I don't forger this pic.twitter.com/AwUNAiP7e0 — Jesus is King (@ProseccoLiquido) January 23, 2025

"The American people are entitled to know the truth," Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) told TheBulwark. "The man's dead as Jimmy Hoffa—he's gone—and his sidekick's in jail. We're entitled to know what he did, who he did it with, and whether he broke any laws."

Calls for transparency follow Trump's recent executive order to declassify documents related to high-profile assassinations, including those of President John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump signs an executive order declassifying files relating to MLK, JFK, RFK pic.twitter.com/YCG5fy4OyR — Acyn (@Acyn) January 23, 2025

However, despite public demand, Epstein's files were notably absent from the list.

"I have long called for the administration to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, and also the P. Diddy files," Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) told TheBulwark. "We deserve to know who is implicated in abusing children."

Journalist Michael Wolff says he has about 100 hours of recorded conversations with Jeffrey Epstein. In these recordings, Epstein allegedly discusses his "long-standing, deep relationship" with Donald Trump and shares insights into the "inner workings of the Trump White House." The depth of Epstein's knowledge, Wolff claims, is both detailed and unexpected.

Epstein maintained a "little black book" and extensive flight logs, which reportedly documented interactions with influential figures from politics, entertainment, and business.

"Yes," Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) said when TheBulwark asked if Trump should release the files. But when pressed on whether the documents should be disclosed even if they implicate Trump himself, he hesitated before saying, "I think they should be released."

Originally published on Latin Times