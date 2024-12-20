A top Pentagon official said the U.S. military will continue to carry out its "fundamental responsibility and mission to defend" the country if Congress fails to reach a deal to fund the government but warned that military personnel would not be paid.

If the government shuts down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryan said troops will not receive their end-of-month paycheck during the holiday season, reservists drilling after Friday and federal civilians required to work during a shutdown will not be paid.

Ryan emphasized that military personnel and reservists on active duty would still have to report "and carry out assigned missions worldwide," adding that they would not be paid until Congress appropriates new funds.

"Objectively speaking, a lapse in funding will cause serious disruptions across the Defense Department and is still avoidable," Ryan said, according to a transcript of his Thursday press conference released by the Pentagon.

He urged Congress to reach an agreement to fund the government before the deadline.

A deal negotiated between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Democratic leadership was scuttled Wednesday by President-elect Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk who railed about excessive spending in the legislation.

The House defeated a second measure, 235-174, on Thursday, leaving Johnson little time to broker another deal before the deadline.