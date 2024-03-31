As cleanup operations progress to clear the massive steel debris from the collapsed bridge in Baltimore's harbor, Maryland Governor Wes Moore made an appeal on Sunday, urging Republicans and Democrats to collaborate in securing the necessary federal funding for the bridge's reconstruction. He emphasized the importance of revitalizing the port economy and getting it back on track.

The Biden administration had taken action earlier on Thursday by releasing $60 million in initial emergency aid to support the cleanup of the bridge debris and to help reopen the port.

As a Democrat, Moore emphasized that Republicans should be willing to approve the funding not only for the benefit of Baltimore City but also for the overall national economy.

"The reason that we need people to move in a bipartisan basis ... is not because we need you to do Maryland a favor," Moore told CNN on Sunday. "We need to make sure that we're actually moving quickly to get the American economy going again, because the Port of Baltimore is instrumental in our larger economic growth."

According to Roll Call, federal officials have informed Maryland lawmakers that the final cost of rebuilding the bridge could escalate to at least $2 billion, as reported by a source familiar with the discussions.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has promised that the federal government will cover the expenses, but this hinges on the passage of legislation approving the funds by both the Republican-led House of Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate. However, Congress's division has often led to partisan clashes over funding, with some hardline Republicans conflicting even with members of their own party.

On the other hand, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg expressed optimism on Sunday regarding Congress's approval of the required funds for the cleanup and reconstruction efforts. He highlighted the divided legislative body's past success in passing President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure package in 2021 as a positive precedent.

"If there's anything left in this country that is more bipartisan than infrastructure, it should be emergency response. This is both, and I hope that Congress will be willing if and when we turn to them," Buttigieg told CBS's "Face the Nation."

According to a spokesperson from the governor's office on Sunday, a 200-ton (180-metric ton) segment of the bridge has been removed, and authorities are now assessing the most effective method to extract the ship from the wreckage. Governor Moore mentioned that the debris in the water, coupled with unfavorable weather conditions, has hindered diving efforts to locate the remaining four bodies of the deceased construction workers in recent days.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore stated that the crane, which arrived on Friday, has a lifting capacity of up to 1,000 tons. It will be employed to clear the channel of the twisted metal and concrete remnants once they have been cut into manageable pieces.

Moore and other officials have declined to give an estimated timeline for the reopening of the port and the rebuilding of the bridge.

President Biden is expected to visit the bridge collapse site this week.