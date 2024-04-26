Self-made millionaire Grant Cardone is a highly influential figure in the world of sales and business motivation. Born in 1958, Cardone is has carved a niche as a guru of wealth-building and motivational speaking.

For over 35 years, he honed his skills to become a sought-after sales consultant, working with various organizations, including Fortune 500 companies like Google, Sprint, Aflac, Toyota, GM, Ford, and thousands more. He emphasizes the concept of the "10X Rule," which essentially means aiming 10 times higher than you think you need to in order to achieve your goals.

Cardone came from humble beginnings and went on amass a real estate empire, apart from giving seminars and writing best-selling books.

According to Nasdaq, Cardone achieved millionaire status by 30 and hasn't looked back. He's built an impressive net worth estimated at $600 million. This impressive sum stems from a multi-pronged approach, including lucrative real estate investments, successful sales training programs, and bestselling books.

A 2023 report Equity Atlas estimates Cardone's "actual" net worth to be around $2.5 billion.

Cardone Capital boasts a multi-billion dollar real estate portfolio exceeding $4 billion. Their Cardone Real Estate Acquisitions division, launched in 1995 with a focus on multi-family properties across the US, specializes in identifying and securing properties specifically for rental income. Their first big splash was a $1.9 million apartment complex in San Diego. By 2012, they had become a major player in Florida's private acquisition scene. These ventures became the foundation for its present-day incarnation, the Cardone Capital. Their portfolio has ballooned to a staggering value of over $1.4 billion.

Never shy to tout its potential, Cardone has consistently championed the power of social media. A social media powerhouse, he captivates audiences with his entrepreneurial, sales, and motivational guidance. Boasting a massive following of 2.42 million YouTube subscribers, 1.1 million on X, 4.7 million on Instagram and a and a whopping 7M on Facebook, his influence extends far and wide. He's even recognized as a Top 10 Business Coach to follow on Twitter.

According to Cardone himself, the online business programs offered by Cardone University have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

Cardone turned author in 2011, and till date has published seven books. His book "The 10X Rule: The Only Difference Between Success and Failure" soared to become a New York Times bestseller.

Humble beginnings

The fourth of five children, Cardone's world was shaken by his father's death. He looked up to his father, who constantly inspired him. Struggling to cope, he fell into drug use during his teenage years. By 25, he entered rehab and he's remained committed to staying clean ever since.

Post rehab, Cardone launched his sales consultant career, offering customized programs and guidance on implementing customer-centric and profitable strategies that benefit businesses and their customers.

The last three decades have seen Cardone's influence expand beyond business; he has established himself as an entrepreneur, investor, author, and international speaker.

At 66, Cardone serves as the CEO of various enterprises, including Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Capital, a real estate firm with a substantial portfolio, and Cardone Training Technologies, dedicated to enhancing companies' sales performance. His other ventures are Cardone University, an online platform offering sales training programs, Cardone Acquisitions, and Grant Cardone TV Network. And, he is an equity fund manager entrusted with billions of dollars in assets.

CardoneCapital closes $345,000,000 of institutional quality real estate with ALL CASH • NO DEBT -



Middle Class hard working Americans invested in these assets & gained the full benefits of great real estate that has traditionally been controlled by the super wealthy & banks.… pic.twitter.com/oopTzDYqvp — Grant Cardone (@GrantCardone) April 26, 2024

Cardone's impact extends far beyond business. A motivational force, he created The 10X Growth Conferences, recognized as the biggest business conference in the United States.

Cardone is married to actress Elena Lyons and they have two daughters together.

Not without criticism

Cardone's high-intensity approach and some of his marketing tactics have garnered criticism, though he has yet to face major repercussions. A 2020 class-action lawsuit alleges he misled investors on social media with exaggerated promises of high returns. Cardone denied the claims, calling the lawsuit a symptom of a system that encourages frivolous litigation.

Scientology in business methods

As a prominent Scientologist, Cardone has been criticized for integrating the teachings of Church of Scientology into his business methods. As reported by Huffpost.com, the lawsuit former employees has been settled, but the settlement details remain undisclosed.

Impact on biz world

Grant Cardone, regardless of his critics, is a significant figure in the sales and business world. His focus on aiming high, taking massive action, and prioritizing sales has resonated with many entrepreneurs and aspiring salespeople. Whether you fully subscribe to his methods or not, there's no denying his drive and the impact he has had on the business world.