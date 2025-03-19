For businesses operating in high-risk industries, securing reliable payment processing can be an unpredictable and often frustrating challenge. One day, a company may have a stable payment solution; the next, its merchant account is abruptly shut down due to an internal policy shift at the acquiring bank, often with no warning.

Jesse Cretaro, founder of Green Financial, knows this struggle well. With over a decade in high-risk payment processing, he has witnessed firsthand how banks and payment processors change policies overnight, leaving businesses scrambling for alternatives. His mission? To empower businesses that are typically discriminated against, providing them with a solution for continued growth.

From CBD to kratom, kava, and other botanical supplements, businesses in these industries face financial uncertainty due to the inconsistent and often arbitrary policies of banks and credit card processors. Even well-established companies with long histories of compliance can suddenly find themselves unbanked. "It's not just about regulation," explains Cretaro. "A board member at an acquiring bank might decide they no longer like a particular industry, and that's it—companies are left without payment processing, sometimes overnight."

This unpredictability forces business owners to pivot quickly, often with little to no communication from their payment providers. In extreme cases, companies must revert to cash transactions or rely on peer-to-peer platforms—until those, too, start restricting their accounts. Cretaro helps clients navigate this ever-changing landscape through a network of vetted banks and alternative payment solutions designed to provide stability. "The key is diversification," he says. "If one bank shuts down an account, our clients already have a backup plan in place."

Cretaro founded Green Financial over a decade ago to address the challenges of high-risk businesses. Typically discriminated against, these businesses are judged based on their industry and not on their individual business merits.

Through Green Financial, businesses gain access to a network of acquiring banks willing to work with high-risk industries, ensuring that if one partner pulls out, there are other options to turn to. Additionally, the company offers alternative payment methods such as Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions, which are gaining traction as a lower-cost alternative to credit card processing. "We can help businesses integrate multiple payment solutions," Cretaro explains. "That way, they aren't left with their hands tied if a processor suddenly changes course."

Beyond merchant accounts, Green Financial offers other financial services, including unsecured lines of credit, term loans, equipment financing, and accounts receivable financing. For many high-risk businesses, access to funding can be just as difficult as finding a payment processor, and Green Financial is bridging that gap.

"We understand that these businesses don't just need a way to process transactions," says Cretaro. "They need comprehensive financial solutions that support long-term growth and stability."

Operating in a high-risk industry means navigating an ever-changing regulatory landscape. Whether ensuring a hemp product contains less than 0.3% ∆9 THC to remain federally legal or maintaining transparent refund policies, compliance plays a crucial role in maintaining financial stability.

"A lot of compliance comes down to good business practices," Cretaro notes. "We educate our clients on what they need to do to stay in good standing, from clear terms on their websites to keeping accurate records."

For companies selling hemp-derived cannabinoids, for example, a minor miscalculation in product formulation can mean the difference between a federally legal product and one that is classified as marijuana, triggering major financial and legal consequences. Green Financial helps businesses stay ahead of these issues by providing guidance on best practices and industry standards.

Cretaro's journey into high-risk financial services began in 2014 when he launched his own entity after working in the industry for several years. His first hemp client came in just a year later, at a time when many banks were still unfamiliar with CBD. "They didn't even realize it was related to cannabis," he recalls. "I remember onboarding a CBD company, and the processor took the account without fully understanding what it was."

Over the years, he has built Green Financial into a trusted name for businesses in need of payment processing, funding, and financial strategy. The company now supports clients across various high-risk industries, including SaaS, gaming, and legal cannabis dispensaries.

The financial landscape for high-risk industries remains volatile, with acquiring banks continually reassessing their risk tolerance. But rather than fear these shifts, Cretaro sees them as opportunities to innovate and strengthen the industry. "We're always looking ahead," he says. "We adapt as policies change, ensuring our clients are never left without options."

For businesses navigating the uncertainty of high-risk payment processing, Green Financial doesn't just offer solutions; it provides a strategy for long-term resilience.