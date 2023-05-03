KEY POINTS Gwyneth Paltrow candidly spoke about her exes during the "Call Her Daddy" podcast

The Hollywood star revealed Ben Affleck was "technically excellent" in bed

Paltrow shared how she coped with calling off her engagement with Pitt in 1997

Gwyneth Paltrow got candid about her past relationships and revealed who among her exes was the best in bed.

During Wednesday's episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper, the 50-year-old award-winning actress played a game of "Brad or Ben," in which she compared her exes, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck, over different categories, such as who was more romantic and who was superior in bed.

Paltrow excitedly responded, "Brad," all the way, even before starting the game. However, she found it difficult to choose between Pitt and Affleck when it came to the category of sex.

"That's really hard," the actress said. "Because Brad was like the sort of a major chemistry, love-of-your-life, kind of, at the time [while] Ben was like, technically excellent."

The "Shallow Hal" star dished on her romance with the 59-year-old "Bullet Train" star; the two got engaged in 1996 after two years of dating.

Paltrow revealed that it was "major love at first" with Pitt upon first meeting him on the set of their 1995 film "Seven."

She later reminisced about the night Pitt proposed and said, "One night we were on the balcony of this house we were renting in this little town in Argentina. I wish I remembered exactly what he said, but he proposed, it was fantastic, [and] I was thrilled," adding that they were already in talks of taking their relationship to the next step.

But the pair ultimately parted ways in 1997 before walking down the aisle because Paltrow wasn't ready to tie the knot since she was only 24 years old at the time while Pitt was nine years her senior.

"I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old," Paltrow said. "I had such a pleasing issue. I didn't really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place for what was right for me. I was always trying to adjudicate what was right for everyone else."

Looking back, the actress said that she was a "kid" at the time who had yet to explore who she was and discover the things most important to her and her boundaries.

Paltrow admitted that she was "totally heartbroken" over the breakup. But it was the "right thing" to do at the time.

As for Affleck, the actress had an on-again-off-again relationship with her "Shakespeare in Love" co-star from 1997 to 2000.

She then went on to marry Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin — with whom she shares two children, 18-year-old Apple and 17-year-old Moses — before they split in 2014 and finalized their divorce a year later.

Paltrow is now happily married to Brad Falchuk. They had an intimate wedding ceremony in the Hamptons in September 2018.