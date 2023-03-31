KEY POINTS Gwyneth Paltrow won the ski crash lawsuit filed against her

The jury agreed that Terry Sanderson was "100 percent at fault" for the collision

Paltrow said the false claim compromised her integrity

Gwyneth Paltrow won the ski crash lawsuit against Terry Sanderson.

The eight-day trial for the 2016 ski crash accident culminated Thursday with the jury siding with the "Shakespeare in Love" star. Sanderson was determined to be "100 percent at fault" and was responsible for $1 damages in addition to Paltrow's attorney fees.

When Paltrow left court, she touched Sanderson's shoulder and told him, "I wish you well." Sanderson told reporters outside the courthouse that he responded to Paltrow by telling her, "Thank you, dear," according to Fox News Digital.

Paltrow also issued a statement following her legal victory to Fox News Digital and E! News.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," she said. "I am pleased with the outcome, and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

She also posted the statement on her Instagram Stories.

Paltrow's lawyer, Steve Owens, was also pleased with the jury's verdict. In a separate statement, he said, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different, and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Sanderson sued Paltrow for the ski accident in Park City, Utah, seven years ago. According to him, they were both skiing on the beginner's slope at the Deer Valley Resort when she got "distracted" and allegedly skied "out of control."

The retired doctor said he got knocked to the ground, and the collision caused him "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries."

The Goop founder denied Sanderson's claim and said she was petrified because he allegedly came in between her, forcing her legs apart, and then "there was a body pressing against me, and there was a very strange grunting noise."

"My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Am I... is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted?' This is really, really strange," Paltrow said during her testimony.

Paltrow admitted she thought she was sexually assaulted when the incident happened.

"I was confused at first, and I didn't know exactly what was happening. It's a very strange thing to be happening on a ski slope," she recalled. "I froze, and I would say I got very upset a couple [of] seconds later."

Their skis were entangled when they crashed down. "Our bodies were almost spooning, and I moved away quickly," Paltrow said.

Paltrow said she stayed at the scene until a Deer Valley Resort ski instructor gave her a "go" signal to leave. Sanderson, for his part, previously admitted he didn't have a clear memory of the accident.