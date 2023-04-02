KEY POINTS Terry Sanderson said he brought only the "truth" about the ski accident to the trial

Sanderson said he believes he lost his trial with Gwyneth Paltrow due to "character assassination"

He said Paltrow told him, "I wish you well," after she was cleared of any wrongdoing

Terry Sanderson got candid about his thoughts on the high-profile trial between him and Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 ski accident.

The retired optometrist, 76, accused the Hollywood actress of recklessly crashing into him during a run on a beginner's slope at Deer Park Resort in Park City, Utah, seven years ago, allegedly leaving him with a "brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries." He was seeking $300,000 in damages.

When the eight-day trial on the case culminated Thursday, the jury sided with Paltrow, who claimed that Sanderson skied directly into her back as she went down the slope, and found Sanderson "100%" at fault in the ski crash. They awarded Paltrow $1, the symbolic sum she had requested.

Speaking about the outcome of the legal battle, the retired doctor told "Extra's" Billy Bush outside the courthouse that he was "very disappointed."

"It should have been the facts of the accident because as I said, I brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won't, and I brought it for that reason," Sanderson explained when asked what the factors were going into the decision.

"I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination... It becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from 30 years ago, 40 years ago, that should be meaningless," he added.

Asked if the trial was worth it in hindsight, Sanderson replied, "Absolutely not... I'm gonna be on the Internet forever."

But Bush quipped that Sanderson might get a reality show. "I don't need that," the retired optometrist responded with a laugh.

Sanderson also shared what Paltrow told him after the verdict was released. She approached him as she was leaving the courtroom and reportedly said, "I wish you well," which Sanderson said was "very kind of her."

"Thank you, dear," Sanderson responded.

As for whether or not he believes Paltrow lied during the trial, Sanderson told Bush: "I believe she thinks she has the truth... but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods."

Following her legal victory, Paltrow posted a statement via her Instagram Stories about the outcome of the trial.

"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," she wrote. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge [Kent] Holmberg and the jury and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Paltrow's lawyer, Steve Owens, was also happy with the results of the trial. He released a separate statement after the jury's verdict was read.

"We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in — this situation was no different, and she will continue to stand up for what is right," Owens said.