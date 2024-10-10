The Nobel Prize in Literature for 2024 has been awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her significant contributions to contemporary prose.

Han is recognized for her poetic writing that addresses historical traumas and highlights the fragility of human life. Her work is celebrated for its emotional resilience and deep exploration of humanity's vulnerabilities.

Announced by the Swedish Academy on Thursday, this honor marks a historic moment as Han becomes the first South Korean writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature. The award, accompanied by a cash prize of 11 million Swedish kronor (approximately $1 million), places her among an elite group of laureates, including only the 18th woman to win the prize since its inception in 1901.

Han Kang, now 53, began her literary journey with poetry published in South Korean magazines before shifting to prose in 1995 with her debut short story collection. Her career took a significant turn with the release of "The Vegetarian," which gained international acclaim after winning the Man Booker International Prize in 2016. The novel tells the story of a woman's radical transformation after dark dreams of human cruelty, as she strives to live a more plant-like existence.

"The Vegetarian" is a piece that begins with a stark perspective: "Before my wife turned vegetarian, I'd always thought of her as completely unremarkable in every way." Through this narrative, Han explores themes of personal transformation and resistance to societal norms.

Nobel Prize Museum's Carin Klaesson called Han Kang's writing, "both tender and brutal."

The author herself was caught off guard by the news. According to Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Han was "having an ordinary day it seemed, had just finished supper with her son. She wasn't really prepared for this," Malm said, adding that discussions for the Nobel ceremony in December have begun.

The Nobel Prize will be awarded in Stockholm on December 10, a ceremony that will honor Han's legacy and contribution to the world of literature.