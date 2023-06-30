KEY POINTS BTS member Jungkook's solo digital single will be released on July 14

Fans can already pre-save the song on Spotify and Apple Music

Jungkook went live on Weverse after the announcement

BTS' Jungkook is dropping his solo single in two weeks.

On Friday midnight KST, BIGHIT MUSIC announced on BTS' social media pages and Weverse – an online platform where artists can interact with their fans – the upcoming release of Jungkook's solo digital single, "Seven."

"Seven," described as an "invigorating summer song" that will make listeners feel the full breadth of Jungkook's charm, will be released on July 14 at 1 p.m. KST.

Ahead of its release next month, "Seven" can be pre-saved on Spotify and Apple Music.

For those who want a physical copy, the single CD of "Seven" can be pre-ordered on BTS' U.S. shop for $1.99. However, as of press time, it is marked as sold out on the website.

After BIGHIT MUSIC's announcement, all the layouts of BTS' social media accounts and pages were updated with "Seven."

Shortly after the official announcement of "Seven," Jungkook went live for almost two hours on Weverse to chat with his fans.

During the live broadcast, the youngest member of BTS told ARMY, the group's fans, to not feel sad over the fact that he is releasing a single and revealed that he is also working on his album.

He also shared that he had "fun" filming the music video for "Seven."

🐰 since i'm also working on my album, so don't feel sad that it's a single~

🐰 well at least i can spoil about my mv right? I filmed the mv, it was really fun



JUNGKOOK LIVE

JK LIVE JJK1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/yogFo94zhj — Ikra♡JK (@JEONJUN20577224) June 29, 2023

After thanking ARMY for watching his live broadcast until the end, he said, "'Seven' comes out on the 14th. Please give it a lot of your interest."

"You guys, too, have a healthy day and don't get sick. I always miss you, guys. I hope the day I get to see you guys comes soon," he continued.

🐰 anyway! thank you so much for watching the live until the end, and Seven comes out on the 14th, please give it a lot of your interest.. you guys too have a healthy day and don't get sick, and I always miss you guys...



+pic.twitter.com/aBXwGc2l6u — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) June 29, 2023

Earlier this month, a researcher claimed that BTS member Jungkook will make his solo debut by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Reports circulated that the 25-year-old South Korean artist will soon release new music as a soloist, following the successful solo debuts of his fellow BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jimin over the past year.

Local news outlet Sports Chosun also claimed that the "Dreamers" hitmaker is gearing up for his solo debut and that the album will drop on July 14. It also alleged that the upcoming record will include an English B-side track and that Jungkook will promote the album globally.

At the time, Jungkook and V were the only BTS members who had yet to make their official solo debut.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook, Astro's Eun-woo, Seventeen's Mingyu and NCT's Jaehyun – known collectively as the 97-liners – reportedly reunited and dined at a restaurant near Konkuk University in Seoul, South Korea, Monday.

According to the OP (original poster), Jungkook visited a restaurant with Eun-woo, Mingyu and Jaehyun. Before leaving, the idols drew a huge "97" on the wall, surrounded by their signatures.