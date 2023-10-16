Harnessing Societal Insights Through Premise Data's AI-driven Video Polling

In today's data-driven world, traditional survey methods often struggle to capture the depth and authenticity of human sentiment. Premise, a trailblazer in data collection innovation is, however, reshaping how data is sourced with its revolutionary artificial intelligence-driven video polling feature poised to disrupt the survey and research landscape. Beyond its potential to disrupt conventional approaches, this innovation has the power to revolutionize security and situational awareness, addressing critical challenges in communities.

Recent survey trends offer a glimpse into the prevailing survey landscape. In 2022, online surveys emerged as the primary quantitative research method for over 90% of global market research professionals. Phone and face-to-face interviews accounted for 80% and 39% of quantitative methods, respectively. Meanwhile, the qualitative sphere was largely shaped by online in-depth interviews, comprising over two-thirds of conducted research.

However, the limitations of traditional survey methods are becoming increasingly evident. Constricted by preset questions and predefined response choices, traditional surveys often fall short of capturing the true essence of participants' emotions and thoughts. Themes tend to emerge based on survey structures, rather than reflecting genuine sentiment. Moreover, traditional surveys frequently lean toward quantitative data, and often insights derived from qualitative studies may not provide comprehensive or representative outcomes.

Premise's innovative new polling feature bridges these glaring gaps.

A Paradigm Shift: Premise's AI-Powered Video Polling

Premise's approach marks a significant departure from the norm. The data journey at Premise begins with capturing video or audio through its dedicated app. A rigorous quality control process ensures data integrity, while subsequent modeling stages refine the insights emerging from these videos. "We are excited to launch new capabilities and help our customers of all sizes gain new insight into perspectives with video and AI," said Maury Blackman, CEO of Premise. "Our platform is designed to quickly produce representative qualitative insights at scale so that customers can take action."

To collect data, participants are invited to share their thoughts through one-minute self-recorded videos. These videos are then subjected to natural language processing to extract content, followed by analysis using state-of-the-art AI algorithms. These algorithms uncover themes and emotions, capturing the unfiltered essence of participants' spoken words.

What sets Premise's approach apart is its ability to capture raw, unscripted speech, resulting in authentic insights directly from participants. The AI can process hundreds or even thousands of videos within hours, yielding findings that originate from spontaneous expressions. The results obtained from this approach are impressive, boasting a three to five times higher confidence score compared to traditional topic models.

The Power of Video for Societal Transformation

Leveraging videos as a medium for survey responses introduces a unique advantage that conventional methods lack. Participants are liberated from the confines of predefined choices, enabling them to express their thoughts naturally and authentically. The latitude offered by video responses eliminates interviewer bias, resulting in candid, unfiltered answers. Videos also transcend literacy barriers, fostering inclusive participation across a diverse spectrum of individuals.

Premise's AI-driven video polling goes beyond traditional applications, showcasing remarkable potential in addressing real-world challenges. One area where this innovation shines is in enhancing security and situational awareness within communities. By providing a platform for citizens to share their perspectives on safety and security, organizations can gain authentic insights into community concerns.

The value of this approach lies in the unscripted nature of the video responses. Unlike closed-response surveys, the videos capture genuine emotions and perspectives, offering a more accurate understanding of a respondent's deeply personal and rawly expressed sentiments. This unfiltered data empowers organizations to make more informed decisions, tailor interventions and allocate resources where they are most needed.

A Multifaceted Impact on Society

Imagine employing this technology to gauge community sentiments on safety, allowing local organizations to make data-driven decisions. The unfiltered voice of residents, encapsulated in spontaneous videos, could offer a more nuanced and holistic perspective on security concerns.

According to Vincent Ricciardi, staff data scientist at Premise, "We can process videos and find useful insights for any size project — from a one-time look into how customers are using your product to a weekly view across a country at why people support a particular political candidate. We can launch a survey immediately to our network of over 6 million people in over 140 countries. As soon as results flow in, our system immediately transcribes, translates and analyzes them. Instead of spending days or weeks sleuthing through results, we offer immediate insights from videos and open text."

Furthermore, this technology has the potential to enhance situational awareness. Survey participants can share real-time observations of anomalies or issues they encounter in their surroundings through spontaneous video responses. These unedited insights could prove invaluable for businesses, organizations and policymakers striving to create safer and more resilient communities.

In the political realm, Premise's AI-driven video polling could play a pivotal role. Instead of relying solely on traditional polling methods, communities could express their thoughts and concerns through videos. These first-hand narratives could provide politicians with a deeper understanding of the needs and expectations of their constituents, leading to more informed decision-making.

Additionally, this innovation has the power to foster open dialogue. By eliminating the constraints of predefined answers, individuals can freely express their viewpoints. This authenticity of expression has the potential to revolutionize the way organizations, governments and institutions engage with the public, ensuring that policies and actions are better aligned with societal needs.

Pioneering a New Era of Engagement

As technology reshapes our world, Premise's AI-driven video polling feature stands as a transformative tool. Beyond reshaping survey methodologies, it holds immense potential for enriching societal understanding, enhancing security measures and driving informed decision-making. Through its unfiltered insights, this innovation has the potential to usher in a new era of engagement, where authenticity and depth serve as the foundation of effective communication between individuals, communities and decision-makers.