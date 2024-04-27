Former film producer Harvey Weinstein, whose conviction on sex crimes was recently overturned by New York's highest court, is poised to take his first step towards a retrial as he prepares to appear in court next week.

Scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Weinstein's legal journey takes a new turn after the New York Court of Appeals nullified his conviction related to sex crimes against three women, ABC News reported.

The district attorney's office has expressed its intention to pursue a retrial if the witnesses are willing to participate once again.

"Our mission is to center survivors' experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case," stated a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In a decisive 4-3 opinion, the New York Court of Appeals rebuked the trial judge for allowing testimony of uncharged prior sexual acts, emphasizing its prejudicial nature.

Weinstein's spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, expressed surprise at the ruling, while his appellate case lawyer, Arthur Aidala, underscored the importance of legal precedent.

The initial trial, following revelations in a New York Times article, led to Weinstein's arrest in 2018 and subsequent conviction in 2020. However, Weinstein's legal battles extend beyond New York, as he was also convicted of sex offenses in Los Angeles in 2022.