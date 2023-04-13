KEY POINTS HBO Max announced it is producing a "Harry Potter" TV series

The series will be based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy novel

Rowling is set to executive produce the upcoming project

A new "Harry Potter" adaptation is making its way to HBO Max, but this time, it may last longer than the original eight-part film series.

Warner Bros. Discovery revealed that it is making a "decade-long" series based on J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy novel during a presentation to the press and investors Wednesday. The company also announced the merging of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new service called Max.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," HBO & Max Content CEO Casey Bloys said, according to Variety.

He continued, "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Each season of the show will reportedly be based on one of the books from the "Harry Potter" franchise. It is unclear which among the seven novels — "The Sorcerer's Stone," "Chamber of Secrets," "Prisoner of Azkaban," "Goblet of Fire," "Order of the Phoenix," "Half-Blood Prince," and "The Deathly Hallows" — will be used for the first season.

The TV series will also feature an entirely new cast from the original films that starred Daniel Radcliffe as the titular lead, Harry, Emma Watson as Hermione Granger, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy.

Max, the newest TV service, will spearhead the production alongside Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The critically acclaimed author, Rowling, is set to executive produce along with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts, while David Heyman is still in talks to join the team.

"Max's commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I'm looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series," Rowling said of the new adaptation.

The new "Harry Potter" series comes after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced that he planned on expanding the franchise last November 2022 if they gained the approval of the 57-year-old British author, per The Hollywood Reporter.

"We're going to focus on franchises," Zaslav said at the time. "We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros ... over the past 25 years."

"Harry Potter" is one of the most successful franchises to date, having grossed $7.7 billion globally at the box office alone, spanning eight films released from 2001 to 2011. The Potter-verse further expanded into another film franchise based on Rowling's "Fantastic Beats" and developed a recently launched video game called "Hogwarts Legacy."

A Broadway show, titled "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," was also released in 2016, which served as the sequel to the book series since it was set 19 years after the events in 2007's "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."