Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing the "Harry Potter"-verse to Tokyo, Japan.

On Wednesday, the California-based entertainment studio shared a preview of its first-ever "Harry Potter" studio tour outside the United Kingdom, featuring the original props and costumes and iconic sets of Diagon Alley and Platform 9 3/4 from the films.

"We've kept it all," Warner Bros. President of worldwide studio operations Jeff Nagler told CNN about the studio's collection, to be unveiled before Potterheads this summer.

The executive did not mention the official opening date in the interview. But another report by Timeout's Emma Steen indicated that the studio would open its doors on June 16 at the Toshimaen amusement park in Nerima, a neighborhood within Tokyo.

Nagler added that Japan was chosen because it was one of its "top markets" and also has the "potential to serve" as a path to reach a broader audience in the Asia Pacific region, including fans from China, South Korea and Australia, the outlet noted.

"That was one of the easiest decisions for us actually. After the United States and after the U.K., Japan is the third best area for 'Harry Potter' fandom," he said. "We see this tour as being able to attract ... visitors from all of [those] regions. It's really going to open the market well for us here."

Although Warner Bros. existing London Tour has gained massive popularity among U.S. visitors, the executive explained that they "weren't having quite as many people from the Asia Pacific region."

Launched in 2012, "The Making of Harry Potter" London Tour has reportedly welcomed more than 17 million guests as of late, per CNN.

Warner Bros. is currently in the works of expanding the "Harry Potter" franchise to capitalize on the popularity of the hit films released from 2001 to 2011, namely "The Sorcerer's Stone," "Chamber of Secrets," "Prisoner of Azkaban," "Goblet of Fire," "Order of the Phoenix," "Half-Blood Prince" and the two-part finale, "The Deathly Hallows." The films grossed $7.7 billion at the global box office.

"We're going to focus on franchises," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said during an investor call in November last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "We haven't had a Superman movie in 13 years. We haven't done a Harry Potter in 15 years. The DC movies and the Harry Potter movies provided a lot of the profits for Warner Bros. ... over the past 25 years."

In February, the Hollywood giant launched a "Harry Potter"-themed video game titled "Hogwarts Legacy."

The single-player game, which took five years to make, immediately broke records on Twitch for being the most-watched single-player game among streamers who gained early access and became the No.1 pre-sale item on the gaming platform Steam. It also garnered $850 million in retail sales in the first two weeks since it launched on Feb.10.

"Hogwarts Legacy" takes players on a journey in the "Harry Potter" world beyond the Hogwarts Castle.

The game is based in the late 1800s, before all the action in J.K Rowling's best-selling book series took place, and players may either choose a witch or wizard avatar to complete missions.