After discovering his roommate had been secretly sleeping under his bed for months, a horrified man fled his apartment, only to face the bizarre pressure from friends urging him to give his roommate "a second chance".

A 24-year-old man posted to Reddit's AITAH forum wondering if he's in the wrong for completely cutting off his roommate of two years following a "horrifying experience."

"I heard a noise under my bed. It was movement," Redditor Slumbering3 wrote. "At first I thought I was imagining things. But then I heard it again. I thought, oh god, is it a mouse or a rat or some shit? My god."

He fired up his phone flashlight to take a look under the bed, before "the most startling moment of [his] life."

"There under my bed was my roommate staring wide eyed at me, and he SCREECHED when I looked under the bed," he said, detailing the unexpected 3:00 a.m. encounter.

He thought he was having a heart attack as his roommate "crawled out from under the bed crying" and "apologizing over and over."

"I was so creeped out and afraid that I ran out of the apartment in my pajamas," he said. Next he headed to a nearby Dunkin' Donuts where he claims to have received an onslaught of texts from his roommate.

His says his horror was only heightened by a text from his roommate confessing he had been sleeping under his bed multiple times each week for "three or four months." The explanation, he said, was to become closer and "psychically saturate each other."

After that night, the Slumbering3 collected his belongings from the apartment and has stayed with a friend since, continuing to ignore his roommate, who has allegedly accused him of "shaming him."

Some mutual friends are contacting him on his roommates behalf, he says. They claim he's "overreacting" and "invalidating his feelings," urging him to "work it out" and "give him a second chance because he's 'sensitive.'"

"I feel like I am losing my mind and I am seriously 20% convinced I am experiencing a long lucid dream of some sort," he wrote. "Wondering if I am going to wake up or I am in a coma or something because this shit is so insane to me. Like not really, but maybe really...I mean what the fuck???"

He wants to know, is he the a--hole, or is everyone around him "a f---ing nut?"

The comments have deemed "everyone around him a f---ing nut."

Many advised him of the severity of his situation.

Some commenters worried about the lasting trauma they imagine this situation will cause.

Others had more immediate concerns.

Hopefully Slumbering3 has some real life friends who are as supportive of his choice to move out as the commenters on this Reddit thread are. After all, he is likely looking for a new roommate.