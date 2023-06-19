KEY POINTS Bruno Mars held his two-day concert at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea

K-pop idols from different generations attended the American singer's concert

Bruno Mars hosted an afterparty in Seoul, inviting big names in the K-pop industry

Bruno Mars proved his popularity among celebrities with his star-studded list of attendees in his two-day concert in Seoul on Saturday and Sunday.

"Bruno [M]ars' concert was basically a free ticket to meet K-actors and K-pop idols," one user commented on a TikTok video compilation of celebrity attendees of Bruno Mars' concert in Seoul.

Below is the list of K-pop idols who were spotted during the two days of Bruno Mars' celebrity-packed concerts at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul.

1. Girls' Generation's Sooyoung



Sooyoung & Kyungho had a bruno mars concert date tonight 😭🤍 MY PARENTS!!! pic.twitter.com/xR29BGA2Bl — daph 🤍 (@syoungshine) June 18, 2023

Girls' Generation member Choi Sooyoung was spotted with her longtime boyfriend Jung Kyung Ho on the second day of Bruno Mars' concert in Seoul.

Sooyoung also posted a photo set of her Versace concert outfit on Instagram and captioned it with "Oppa, I'm literally VERSACE on the floor," referencing Mars' hit song "Versace on the Floor."

2. EXO's Kai and D.O.

EXO attending Bruno Mars’ concert in Seoul 🎤🎶✨



Jongin on Kyungsoo on

Day 1 Day 2 pic.twitter.com/JsAoPklZay — 쉰花 ❄️ (@xunhuas) June 18, 2023

브루노마스보고 나오는길에 도경수님 봄...

팬 없어서 틴트로 받았는데 싸인 잘 안되서 막 웃으시다가 몇번 펌프질(?)하시면서 친절하게 해주셨어여ㅜㅜ 눈 짱크고 잘생기심 pic.twitter.com/kLYiUQqe2K — 키키 (@thinkabout0228) June 18, 2023

EXO member Kai, who's on a military day off, was seen enjoying himself as he dances along to Mars' "Uptown Funk" on Day 1.

D.O. was seen attending on the second day. The EXO member even signed an autograph for a lucky fan.

3. BTS' RM and V

RM at Bruno Mars’ concert. pic.twitter.com/cK1cv5l6hl — KNJ Fanpage ..... ..SLOW 💙 (@joonfanpage) June 18, 2023

After RM's presence at the BTS Festa event at Yeouido Saturday, he was seen arriving at Mars' concert venue Sunday. He also posted an Instagram Story about his concert attendance.

The second youngest member attended the concert with his Wooga Squad hyungs (older brothers) Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik.

4. Le Sserafim

While enjoying Mars' concert, Le Sserafim members Yunjin and Chaewon shared their concert POVs (point of view) on their respective Instagram accounts.

Le Sserafim members previously watched SNSD's Taeyeon's "The Odd of Love" concert together.

5. Blackpink's Lisa, Jennie and Rosé

Lisa Manoban was seen attending Bruno Mars concert 😍 pic.twitter.com/2yQcmF5ivE — ✨ (@yojxxxxx) June 18, 2023

JENNIE AND ROSÉ AT BRUNO MARS CONCERT pic.twitter.com/DPRsqcxGUZ — ٰ (@blckpinkpic) June 18, 2023

Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé were seen arriving at the venue together, while Lisa came with a different group of friends.

Jennie shared video clips of Bruno Mars singing "Talking To The Moon" on her Instagram Stories.

6. NCT

브루노마스 찍다가 빌리어네어 나오길래 애들 봤는데 역시나 넘 좋아했음 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ 커얍 ㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠㅠ 마크랑런진이랑해찬이랑천러랑 다들 넘 잼께ㅜ놀다감 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/bn17pCwqVZ — (༶ૢ˃̵̑◡˂̵̑༶ૢ) (@sebeuntinyang14) June 17, 2023

NCT members were seen dancing to Mars' "Billionaire" and singing along to "Marry You." According to a concert attendee seated near the members, seating near them was like hearing a limited edition collaboration of Bruno Mars and NCT for the price of one.

7. BigBang's G-Dragon

They are busy screaming GD name and recording GD 😁😁 main character #GDRAGON #jihyuk Bruno Mars concert. (By y.ji_h) pic.twitter.com/xsRDWeKRNB — G-Dragon is the manual (@WhiteTamar1) June 18, 2023

South Korean idol G-Dragon of BigBang arrived at the concert with South Korean actor and model Lee So Hyuk.

Like any other fan, G-Dragon occasionally brought out his phone to record precious moments during the concert.

8. Seventeen



I'm really sorry to Carats, i couldn't see and don't know some members, but here are seventeen boys. #BrunoMars pic.twitter.com/evfsxspfHb — 🌦 (레인: fan계정) (@tcnckclnsmaek) June 17, 2023

지인이 보내준 브루노마스콘서트 #민규 #디노 영상 ㅠㅠㅠㅠ차니 민규 신난거 넘 귀엽 ㅠㅠ 민규 영상찍은거 꼭 올려줬으면 좋겠다..장군토비 실존 🐶 #세븐틴 pic.twitter.com/fzvR4bZ604 — 도렘 (@_like_doremi_) June 17, 2023

Seventeen members Hoshi, The8, Mingyu, Vernon, Dino and Woozi arrived together on the first day of Bruno Mars' concert in Seoul.

The members were also seen vibing to Mars' song "Uptown Funk" like other K-pop artist attendees.

9. Monsta X's Hyungwon, Changkyun and Shownu



hyungwon, changkyun and shownu went to BRUNO MARS’ concert ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CHl9xmy8zy — aurora :): fan account ♔ HBD SHOWNU 🐻 (@ckyunstd) June 18, 2023

Hyungwon was recording Bruno Mars' "Versace on the Floor" performance while Changkyun used his phone lightly to cheer.

Shownu, who was celebrating his birthday on Sunday, seemed to be wearing the same shirt from his "Shownu Day" birthday live.

10. Day6's Young K and Sungjin



Day 6 members Young K and Sungjin arrived at Jamsil Stadium with two bodyguards.

11. The Boyz Hyunjae and Pentagon's Kino

WOODZ with The Boyz Hyunjae and Pentagon Kino at the Bruno Mars concert 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rVn59JylxQ — 𝐰𝐳. (@woodzxc) June 18, 2023

The Boyz member Hyunjae was spotted with WOODZ and Pentagon member Kino. They were spotted holding canned beers while walking to their seats.

12. WOODZ

230618 #WOODZ #조승연 @ Bruno Mars concert



OP said they heard Seungyoun bought 3 beers before the concert. When OP’s friend was paying for their beer, they told him that they’re MOODZ and they went to his concert too. Hearing that, he replied, ‘ah, really~ 🥰🥰’ < like this pic.twitter.com/TsXkaDkuZg — 8월☘️ • OO-LI (@woodzaugust) June 18, 2023

South Korean artist Cho Seung Youn, known professionally as Woodz, reportedly bought three beers before the concert.

While paying for the beer, he had a brief interaction with MOODZ – Woodz' fans – and they told him they went to his concert too.

13. B.I.

Kim Hanbin attended Bruno Mars' concert today and it seems he was seated next to Pentagon's Kino and The Boyz Hyunjae #BI @shxx131bi131 pic.twitter.com/tEZoOpVpge — hanbin archive (@khbsource) June 17, 2023

Kim Hanbin attended the concert and seemed to be seated next to Pentagon's Kino and The Boyz's Hyunjae.

The South Korean rapper just recently released his "To Die For" studio album on June 1.

14. Tomorrow X Together



Tomorrow X Together was in attendance at the Bruno Mars concert as all five members went together.

Fans also noticed Yeonjun and Huening Kai's newly dyed hair.

15. Red Velvet's Yeri, Seulgi and Wendy

I was surprised to find out Yeri and Seulgi were at the Bruno Mars concert tonight 😍 #RedVelvet pic.twitter.com/dmzlYprUVQ — 4_Angelina Jolie✨ (@4youAJ_) June 18, 2023

BRUNO OPPA! O cantor Bruno Mars fez um show hoje na Coréia e contou com a presença de vários idols.



Sooyoung do SNSD comentou:

💬 Oppa, eu estarei sentada usando um Versace



Seolhyun do AOA também postou:

💬 Oppa, vamos nos ver logo



Wendy do Red Velvet postou um story do show:… pic.twitter.com/GT29fTS0Uy — Girlgroups Brasil (@GirlgroupsBR) June 18, 2023

Red Velvet members Yeri and Seulgi went together on the second day of Bruno Mars' concert in Seoul. They were all smiles while singing along to Bruno Mars songs.

Wendy also attended the concert, as seen on her uploaded Instagram Stories.

16. Loona's Heejin and Chuu

Girl group Loona's Heejin and Chuu were also among the second-day attendees of Bruno Mars' concert in Seoul.

Fans shared that they were happy to see the two members together.

17. GOT7's Youngjae and BamBam

Youngjae posting about Bruno Mars’s concert 😭😭😭



“@.brunomars Hyung, really..... ㅜ” pic.twitter.com/qzLm1yQcAK — 𝑗𝑢𝑣𝑦 (@sevendless) June 18, 2023

GOT7's BamBam happily greeted fans while on his way to Bruno Mars' concert venue. The Thai rapper and singer arrived at his seat with Sandara Park.

Though there aren't many photos of Youngjae at the venue, an Instagram Story he uploaded proved he was present too.

18. Sandara Park

Sandara Park watched Mars' concert with GOT7 member BamBam. On Instagram, she shared photos of the concert day with the caption, "On our way to Bruno Mars concert... It's the best~!!!"

The South Korean artist is confirmed to have a solo comeback seven years after 2NE1's disbandment.

Bruno Mars reportedly hosted an afterparty in Seoul after his successful concert. Big names in the K-pop industry like BTS' RM, G-Dragon, B.I., and BIG Naughty were among the many guests.