KEY POINTS The Bidens' assets were worth up to $2.57 million

Harris and Emhoff reported a $457,000 income

Harris published her memoir in 2019

Financial disclosures released by the White House Monday showed that Vice President Kamala Harris made more than President Joe Biden in book royalties from the memoirs they published.

Biden reportedly made "less than $201" in royalties from his 2007 book "Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics," and between $2,501 and $5,000 from his 2017 book "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose."

Harris, in comparison, made $41,104 in royalties from her memoir "The Truths We Told," published in 2019, while she reportedly earned $40,209 from her 2019 children's book, "Superheroes Are Everywhere."

First Lady Jill Biden, on the other hand, reportedly earned royalties between $1,001 and $15,000 from her 2020 children's book "Joey — The Story of Joe Biden," and less than $1,000 from another children's book published in 2012, "Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops."

Although very little changed in the 80-year-old president's personal finances in 2022 and the previous year, the royalties from his books fell sharply.

The financial disclosure showed that the Biden couple's assets were worth between $1.09 million and $2.57 million. They also reported between $250,000 and $500,000 mortgage on their home in Delaware, with between $45,000 and $150,000 on other loans.

The Bidens in a federal tax return in April showed that they both earned nearly $580,000 last year and paid an income tax with a 23.8% tax rate. In 2021, they reported a $611,000 income, $4,000 more than they made in 2020, according to tax documents the White House released.

The president receives a $400,000 annual salary, while the first lady earned more than $82,335 as an English professor at the Northern Virginia Community College.

Meanwhile, Harris and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, had a combined $457,000 income last year. The vice president of the United States makes $235,000 annually, while Emhoff teaches at Georgetown University.

They also reported more than 50 mutual and index funds while selling dozens of others.

The disclosures come as Republican lawmakers in the House are stepping up their attacks on Biden and his family, accusing him of financial wrongdoing.

They are also alleging the president of capitalizing on his position, including during his vice presidency, to enrich himself and his family.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said that members of the Biden family took millions of dollars from foreign nationals. But they are particularly focused on his son Hunter.

Comer also said that the committee would determine whether Biden had already been compromised, per a Washington Post report.

However, they have yet to provide any conclusive evidence to back their allegations.