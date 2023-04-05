KEY POINTS One fan revealed how Taylor Swift pulled off her "Eras Tour" stage dive

Taylor Swift has stunned thousands of fans during her ongoing "Eras Tour" with a jaw-dropping stunt where she appears to be diving off the stage, and a video now shows how the seemingly impossible move is performed.

A video captured by a concertgoer, with the Twitter handle @carolinatswift, showed another angle of the 33-year-old Grammy winner's iconic stage dive. It appeared to have been filmed from a higher tier of seats during Swift's concert at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday.

The clip showed that before Swift transitioned into the next part of her set, a small portion of the stage opened up to reveal an inflatable airbag at the bottom. The opening initially lit red, but a few seconds later, the lights turned green, indicating a go signal. The singer then dived headfirst into the pit.

Following the dive, visual effects showed the "Midnights" hitmaker swimming underneath the stage before she appeared on another side of the stage with a new outfit.

However, in reality, Swift likely rushed underground while quickly changing her outfit, before popping back up to the stage.

Swift first performed the now-iconic stage dive when she kicked off her highly anticipated tour last month with back-to-back shows at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

At the time, she was wearing a red shimmery dress when she dived off the stage and had changed into a lavender-themed ensemble when she reappeared on the other side of the stage to perform her hit song "Lavender Haze," as seen in a video obtained by pop-culture Twitter account Pop Crave.

Taylor Swift diving and swimming below the stage at tonight's opening of her 'Eras Tour.' pic.twitter.com/mi0sT8Tkf8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2023

The stage dive sparked praises from fans, known as Swifties, who described it as "very cool."

"Seriously the coolest idea I've seen her do for a show transition," one fan wrote, while another said, "The dive killed me in the best way possible."

Another commented, "She ate, like literally ate and left no crumbs. She's incredible."

"This [is] why her tickets cost so much. Ticketmaster said we have to pay for production somehow, babe," a fourth user quipped.

"Now this was beautiful," a fifth fan praised.

Swift is set to hit the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, for three sold-out nights from April 13 to 15 and once again perform a 44-setlist spanning her musical eras. Opening acts will include Beabadoobee, Gayle and Gracie Abrams.

The U.S. leg of the "Eras Tour" also includes Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Philadelphia, Foxborough, East Rutherford and Chicago, among others.