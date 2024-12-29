With the passing of former President Jimmy Carter, current President Joe Biden claims another distinction for the ages -- the oldest living president in U.S. history.

Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 100 following one of the most active former presidencies on record, passes that honor to fellow Democrat and longtime colleague Biden, who already holds the record as the oldest active president.

The 81-year-old Biden now owns the title of the oldest living president and is set to become the oldest former president when he turns the office over the President-elect Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Carter turned 100 in October and received words of praise from Biden, who served in the Senate during the Carter administration (1977-1981), about the 39th president's leadership both in office and after.

"Your hopeful vision of our country, your commitment to a better world, and your unwavering belief in the power of human goodness continues to be a guiding light for all of us," Biden wrote to Carter in a birthday message.

Biden also called Carter "one of the most influential statesmen in our history," highlighting his ability at "resolving conflicts, advancing democracy, preventing disease, and so much more."

Elected in 1976, Carter's Southern-gentleman style represented a return to honest leadership in the wake of the Watergate scandal. However, the Iran hostage crisis and gas shortages made him very unpopular until years after he left office.

Among Carter's many post-presidency projects included his involvement in resolving Middle East disputes and providing health care to third-world nations. His work with the Carter Center and Habitat for Humanity made him an internationally beloved figure.

Carter had been under hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, for nearly a year. There he lived with his longtime wife, Rosalynn Carter, until the former first lady died last year at the age of 96.