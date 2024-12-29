President Joe Biden is holding on to the belief that he could have beaten Donald Trump in the recent election if his party hadn't pressured him to drop out of his reelection campaign, according to a bombshell report from the Washington Post.

Although he admitted to several errors that led to the end of his presidency, including his debate performance against Trump, Biden and a handful of his aides think he should have stayed in the race despite pressure from Democrats to step aside for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Those same aides also believe Biden would have beaten Trump but added neither they nor the president blame Harris or her campaign for her loss, the Washington Post reported.

Many Democrats blame Trump's win on Biden for waiting to withdraw from the race, leaving Harris with months to campaign.

"Biden ran on the promise that he was going to be a transitional president, and in effect, have one term before handing it off to another generation," Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) told the Washington Post. "I think his running again broke that concept—the conceptual underpinning of the theory that he would end the Trump appeal, he would defeat Trumpism and enable a new era."

Originally published by Latin Times