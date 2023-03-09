KEY POINTS Distinctive Assets will give this year's top acting and directing nominees an "Everyone Wins" gift bag

The "Everyone Wins" gift bag includes luxury skin care products and health essentials, among others

The 95th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles

Out of 23 categories for the 95th Academy Awards, only one will emerge as a winner per category. But it doesn't mean the other talented artists are going home empty-handed.

Distinctive Assets, a Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, is back with its iconic "Everyone Wins" gift bags, which they will be disturbing among all the acting and directing nominees for this year's Oscars to be held on Sunday, according to Variety.

The bag, valued at a total of more than $125,000, contains several items, including luxury skin care products, booze and other essentials. The niche marketing company revealed to the outlet that recepients will get never-before-seen surprises, such as luxury vacations to Italy and Canada and the best products they could bring along the trips.

"We are excited and proud to once again be creating what is known worldwide as the ultimate swag bag," company founder Lash Fary said in a press release obtained by Variety.

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun, fabulous, useful, and unique, they also serve a grander purpose. Most of the brands we include are from a diverse and inclusive array of small businesses [that] meaningfully benefit from the global exposure that being associated with Hollywood's biggest night affords them. This is celebrity marketing with a mission," he added.

Fary noted that the main point of the gift bag was to give nominees a "unique position to help participating brands immeasurably by simply wearing, using and talking about these products," which he described as a "straightforward win-win."

Although the complete list of the gifts has yet to be revealed, Variety already leaked some of the gift bag's best inclusions, such as an all-natural lip balm by All Better Co., Clif Thins, Harmless Harvest organic coconut water drink, Opopop microwavable popcorn, and a Tranquini wellness drink.

In addition, it will include a pair of Jambys loungewear and the classic Havaianas flip-flops. Of course, there's also booze, such as Frontera Wines' Cabernet Sauvignon, the No.1 Chilean wine brand in the United States and Antigua Cruz's Añejo Cristalino Tequila.

The main items of the bag feature most products that can be used for self-care and in enhancing one's health. The nominees would be gifted prenatal vitamins from Beli Baby, Comvita manuka honey and a Potenza micro-needling treatment from Oxygenetix in collaboration with Fort Lauderdale's Dr. Shino Bay Aguilera and ROXSpa in Beverly Hills' Dr. Jay Calvert, M.D.

They will also receive several luxury skin care products, such as the evolvetogether Provence Hydrating Body Cream priced at $48, Shinery Radiance Wash priced at $28, a bottle of the Serucell KFS Cellular Protein Serum valued at $225 and ReFa's luxe shower head, which utilizes a Japanese technology called "Fine Bubble" to cleanse, moisturize, and warm the skin, with a price of $300.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 12. The top acting and directing nominees for this year's edition include Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Steven Spielberg, among others.