KEY POINTS A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise found the hidden camera in a public bathroom

A memory card from the camera contained footage of over 150 individuals, including 40 minors

The video showed the suspect setting up the camera

A passenger on a Royal Caribbean cruise was arrested Wednesday after setting up a hidden camera in a public bathroom on the ship that recorded more than 150 people, including around 40 minors, according to the FBI.

Jeremy Froias was arrested after footage from the camera allegedly showed him setting up the recording device and connecting it to his phone, ABC News reported, citing a criminal complaint compiled by an agent with the FBI.

The hidden camera was found on the Harmony of the Seas ship, which set sail from Miami, Florida, on April 29 for a seven-day cruise and was set to stop in Saint Martin, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas.

Another passenger spotted the camera on May 1, one day after it was placed in the bathroom, and reported it to the Royal Caribbean crew.

Security personnel examined a memory card that was inserted into the camera and found footage of Froias adjusting the camera's position to focus on the toilet.

"The initial videos depict Froias hiding the camera and adjusting the angle of the camera, so it focuses on the area of the toilet," the complaint alleged. "Froias is also seen taking his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max out of his pocket and appears to have connected the phone to the hidden camera using Wi-Fi. Froias then exits the bathroom."

The memory card retrieved from the hidden camera contained hours-long footage showing more than 150 people using the bathroom or taking off their clothes to change, according to the complaint.

About 40 of those individuals captured appeared to be minors, some as young as 4 or 5 years old, the complaint stated.

Froias admitted to placing the camera in the cruise ship bathroom, the complaint added.

He was charged with video voyeurism, or recording an individual in a private area without their consent. He was also charged with attempted possession of child exploitation material.

He was released on a $25,000 bond by a judge Monday pending trial. He didn't enter a plea.

Froias' laywer has not issued a statement on the case.

The FBI is now seeking help from the public in identifying the victims who were captured in the recordings. A website has been set up for anyone who may have been illegally recorded on the hidden camera.

"The FBI believes he primarily targeted cruise ship passengers between the timeframe of April 30 and May 1, 2023, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of the Harmony's top deck between the 'Flow Rider' surfing simulator and a bar. Passengers using this bathroom may have been video recorded by Froias," an FBI notice read.