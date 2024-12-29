More than a dozen people were injured in Delray Beach, Florida, after a high-speed train collided with a fire truck that was driven around the barrier gate on Saturday.

The fire truck stopped at the crossing to allow a freight train go by but then, according to the Guardian, its driver maneuvered the truck around the barrier gate as the bullet train approached.

The high-speed train, which travels at up to 125 mph, then crashed into the fire truck, injuring three firefighters, who are in stable condition, and 12 passengers, all of whom suffered minor injuries.

Emmanuel Amaral was eating breakfast nearby when he heard the crash and rushed over in his golf cart.

"The front of that train is completely smashed, and there was even some of the parts to the firetruck stuck in the front of the train, but it split the car right in half. It split the firetruck right in half, and the debris was everywhere," Amaral told the Guardian.

The Federal Railroad Administration will investigate the crash while the National Transportation Safety Board has not yet decided whether it will look further into the incident, per the Guardian.

