KEY POINTS David Patrick Neal, 52, was charged with aggravated burglary and assault

The hotel guest said he jumped and screamed when he discovered the hotel manager in his room

Other hotel staff and guests did not report smelling smoke that night

A hotel manager in Tennessee was arrested after a guest allegedly woke up to find the hotel employee sucking on his toes.

David Patrick Neal, a 52-year-old night manager at Hilton Nashville Downtown hotel, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and assault Friday, according to a Law&Crime report.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police said Neal used a cloned room key to enter the room of the victim at around 5 a.m. on March 30.

When the guest woke up, he was allegedly shocked to find Neal's mouth around his toes and immediately confronted the hotel manager, WKRN reported.

The victim, identified as Peter Brennan, of Texas, instantly recognized Neal as the hotel employee who fixed his TV the day before, police said.

"I was in Nashville for a work conference," Brennan, who filed a lawsuit in the case alleging sexual assault, told News Channel 5 Nashville. "I awoke to a gentleman, an employee of the Hilton, assaulting me."

Brennan said that he jumped up "screaming" after allegedly discovering Neal sucking on his toes.

"Instantly jumped up and was screaming. Went into sort of fact-finding mode. Who are you? Why are you in my room? What are you doing here?" he alleged. "I could see he was wearing a uniform, he had his name tag on. He was talking to me but not giving me any substantive answers."

Brennan initially called hotel security, but when they were unhelpful, he reported the alleged incident to police, who launched an investigation.

Although Neal confessed to entering the room without the guest's permission, he told detectives that he only did so because he allegedly smelled smoke and wanted to make sure the guest was fine.

However, police said that Neal never reported smelling smoke to security, and no guests or staff reported smelling it.

The cloned room key was never recovered, police said, as Neal told them that he had thrown it away.

In the victim's lawsuit against the hotel, Brennan's lawyer, Michael Fisher, said that Neal had been convicted of manslaughter and served five years in prison.

"Multiple charges of forgery, drinking and driving, a manslaughter conviction as well, which served prison time," said Fisher.

Brennan and Fisher hope that Hilton Hotels will change some of its company policies in light of the alleged incident.

"When Hilton hired this person, they had to have known. They have to do background checks to know, and the fact that they would put somebody like that in a position where they have the ability to clone keys, have the ability to get into a guest's room," the lawyer said.

A local manager of the hotel said in a statement that they are working closely with Nashville police and would not make any statement as of yet.

"The safety and security of our guests and team members is our highest priority. We are working closely with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, and, as part of company policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations," the manager told News Channel 5.

Neal is being held in lieu of $27,000 bond.