Christmas is the time of the year when famous restaurant chains release special holiday menus worth marking your calendars for. These restaurants offer lip-smacking cuisines that resonates directly to your holiday mood. Each holiday season, people look forward to indulging in the tasty Dunkin and McDonald's special treats, especially lattes tailored to your liking--iced or hot.

Besides, it's the time when cooking feels like quite the task and so the restaurants have thrown open their doors for you to enjoy some cozy and traditional fares as well. So, we have rounded off some restaurants that will stay open and welcoming to hungry holidaymakers. Check below for more details:

Dunkin':

Dunkin' will stick to its tradition of remaining open during the Christmas hours from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Special facilities will be available at the store for the Dunkin' Rewards members owners who can snag a free classic donut with any beverage purchase on Christmas Day as part of the chain's Free Donut Wednesday deal. However, this offer is strictly restricted to Christmas.

By taking advantage of a special price, Dunkin' Rewards members may prolong the celebration until Monday, Dec.1, reported NJ.com. When people purchase a half-dozen donuts or a 25-count MUNCHKINS donut hole treat, they can receive $1 off.

McDonald's:

If you're tired from the Christmas shenanigans and ready to grab a bite, stop by McDonald's outlets. McDonald's holiday hours vary by location, so it's essential to check with your local restaurant to confirm their hours on December 25. Some locations might be open, while others could be closed.

Starbucks:

The closure of Starbucks outlets on Christmas Day 2024 will vary depending on locations. One can bank on the Starbucks app for all the updated information regarding Starbucks.

Waffle house:

Waffle House's decision to remain open on Christmas Day is a testament to its reputation as an all-day, every-day establishment. For those in need of a hearty, warming dinner on this particular day, this well-known restaurant business is a ray of hope.

Wendy's:

It's important to remember that while many Wendy's stores are open today, Dec. 25, 2024, hours may differ depending on the location. You can utilize the location finder feature on Wendy's official website or mobile app to verify the hours that apply to you.

Following is a list of other restaurants open on Christmas Day 2024:

Benihana: Benihana will be open but availability of seats is subject to prior reservation.

Denny's:

Fogo de Chao:

Hooters: Hooters locations will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas.

Huddle House: Yes, Huddle House will remain open for Christmas. Here are the store timings.

IHOP: IHOP will remain open on Christmas Day, as is customary. Make sure to inquire with your local IHOP about particular hours as they may differ depending on the location. Enjoy a festive feast that includes the delectable chocolate peppermint flapjacks, which are December's "Pancake of the Month"!

McCormick & Schmick

Morton's Steak House: Morton's The Steakhouse will welcome guests on Christmas Day. Throughout December, the steakhouse is offering its "Best Steak Anywhere" promotion, showcasing premium cuts from Japan, Australia, and the US.

Romano's Macaroni Grill

Ruth's Chris Steak House

STK Steakhouse