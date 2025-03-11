House Democrats launched efforts to block President Donald Trump from using military force to occupy Canada, Greenland and Panama as he continues to make claims related to taking over the territories.

The bill, formally called H.R. 1936, was introduced by Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) to "prohibit funds for the Armed Forces to engage in operations to invade or seize territory from Canada, the Republic of Panama, or the self-governing territory of Greenland." It was co-sponsored by eight Democrats.

Magaziner said on his X account that the bill would prevent Trump from unilaterally starting wars with U.S. allies. It's unlikely that the bill would pass given the House is currently controlled by Republicans, many of whom are fiercely loyal to the president.

"Under the Constitution it is Congress, not the President, who has the authority to declare war," the Congressman wrote. "My bill sends a message to President Trump— don't engage in military conquests without our consent."

Magaziner's office also said the No Invading Allies Act is in response to "President Trump's threats" to take "territory from allies and refusal to rule out the use of military force for territorial expansion."

The legislation bans funding from being used to take land from those countries unless Congress approves.

"President Trump should not be allowed to put American servicemembers into harm's way by starting unnecessary wars with our allies," Magaziner said. "My bill, the No Invading Allies Act, makes clear that Congress will not allow the President to unilaterally drag us into unnecessary conflicts that do not make Americans safe."

President Trump has consistently touted taking territory from, or completely annexing, the countries. Those threats have been particularly taken seriously by Canada, who will soon elect a new Prime Minister after Justin Trudeau resigned from his post and paved the way for economist Mark Carney to lead the Liberal Party. For now, one of Carney's greatest tasks will be to stabilize U.S.-Canada relations and dealing with Trump's trade war.

In Greenland, the country's future and independence is also being put to the test in one of the most closely watched elections in recent history on Tuesday. Trump has refused to rule out force to invade Greenland, and in his recent speech to Congress, he made a direct plea to Greenlanders themselves, promising, "We will make you rich."

On the other hand, Trump has vowed to take back the Panama Canal from Panama, claiming without evidence that China controls the canal. He has also said he would consider using military force to seize it back from Panama, one of Washington's closest allies in Latin America.

"We didn't give it to China," Trump told Congress last week. "We gave it to Panama and we're taking it back." Panama has rejected that China plays such a role in operating the canal and any concessions to the Trump administration.

