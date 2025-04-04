As markets reel from President Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs, House Democrats are facing intense backlash after releasing a video backing tariffs — so long as they're "done right."

The clip, part of the Democratic Daily Download series, features Rep. Chris Deluzio of Western Pennsylvania arguing that tariffs can be a "powerful tool" for rebuilding American industry.

For today's Democratic Daily Download: meet @RepDeluzio from Western PA.



He explains how Trump's trade policy has been a chaotic mess, but that tariffs—if done right and paired with strong pro-worker and industrial policies—can help supercharge manufacturing.



We're offering… pic.twitter.com/88ztvBxZM8 — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) April 4, 2025

Deluzio begins by criticizing the global "free trade" strategy in place prior to Trump's tariffs, before condemning how Trump rolled out the tariffs. But he then returns to explaining that tariffs are part of the complex solution to getting "a better trade approach."

"Tariffs are a powerful tool. They can be used strategically or they can be misused," Deluzio says before specifying that they should be used in "sectors that make sense," and paired with "meaningful industrial policies." He brings up price gouging, stock buybacks, worker protections and unionization.

The jumbled soliloquy was not well-received from either end of the political spectrum.

this tweet is political malpractice. tariffs are idiotic and destroying the economy. wtf is wrong with you — sam (@sam_d_1995) April 4, 2025

"What in the ever living f*** is wrong with you?" not one—but several—users asked. "Why are you morons addicted to losing," another questioned.

"Trump is collapsing the economy, and Democrats are out here explaining why his policy that collapses the economy isn't that bad. That'll win voters," another user wrote.

You guys should probably disband the party if this how you choose to react to one of the biggest political opportunities in history — James Lippens (@ShamebyJames) April 4, 2025

"Delete this. Throw your phone in the Potomac," one user urged. Others accused the party of "running interference" for Trump at a moment when they argue the economic pain should be pinned on him.

"We're being governed by morons who are also being opposed by morons," summarized one exasperated voter.

IF YOU'RE EXPLAINING, YOU'RE LOSING. JUST SAY "TRUMP TAX" OVER AND OVER AGAIN. WHY IS THIS SO HARD TO UNDERSTAND?!?



Jesus why are we so bad at this? — The Homocracy (@ReasonPete) April 4, 2025

Many critics zeroed in on messaging, frustrated that Democrats appeared to be validating a deeply unpopular Trump policy rather than drawing a clear line of opposition. "IF YOU'RE EXPLAINING, YOU'RE LOSING," one user wrote. "Just say 'Trump Tax' over and over again. Why is this so hard to understand?!"

As the market continues its steep slide amid trade uncertainty, the backlash suggests that nuanced takes are nearly as unpopular as tariffs.

Originally published on Latin Times