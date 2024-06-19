The House Ethics Committee has intensified its investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, conducting numerous interviews with women who were witnesses in a long-running Justice Department probe into allegations of sex trafficking and misconduct involving the Florida congressman.

According to sources cited by ABC News, the committee's closed-door sessions have involved at least half a dozen women who attended parties where Gaetz was present. These parties were organized by Joel Greenberg, a former associate of Gaetz, who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence for crimes including sex trafficking of a minor.

During these interviews, witnesses were reportedly shown Venmo transactions and asked if they were payments from Gaetz for sexual activities. One woman confirmed that a payment she received from Gaetz was for sex, while others indicated they were paid to attend parties that featured drugs and sex. Some witnesses were subpoenaed, while others cooperated voluntarily, as noted by ABC News.

Gaetz has consistently denied all allegations, asserting that his actions have been misconstrued and that his generosity to ex-girlfriends is being mischaracterized. The Justice Department, after a lengthy investigation, decided not to bring charges against Gaetz in 2023.

The House Ethics Committee, which resumed its probe after the DOJ concluded its investigation without charges, has faced challenges in obtaining relevant information. Despite this, they have managed to collect Gaetz's Venmo records through a subpoena to the company. These records, which were a focal point in the DOJ's investigation, could provide crucial evidence in the Ethics Committee's ongoing inquiry.

On Tuesday, the committee issued a public update, revealing that it had interviewed over a dozen witnesses, issued 25 subpoenas, and reviewed thousands of documents. The panel is examining allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, and sought to obstruct investigations into his conduct. However, the committee has dropped other allegations, including misuse of state identification records and improper conversion of campaign funds, as reported by The New York Post.

Gaetz has responded to the renewed scrutiny by accusing the committee of conducting politically motivated investigations. On social media, he likened the committee's actions to those of the Soviet Union, claiming that each investigation into him ultimately ends in his exoneration.

The House Ethics Committee has closed four probes into me, which emerged from lies intended solely to smear me. Instead of working with me to ban Congressional stock trading, the Ethics Committee is now opening new frivolous investigations. They are doing this to avoid the… — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) June 17, 2024

Joel Greenberg, whose cooperation with authorities was described by Judge Gregory Presnell as exceptionally extensive, is now assisting the House Ethics Committee. Greenberg had admitted to introducing a minor to other men for sex and facilitating commercial sex acts via his Venmo account.

The committee's investigation also revisited a 2017 party that Gaetz allegedly attended, where a minor and drugs were present. Witnesses have reportedly told the committee that they saw Gaetz use drugs at various parties. Initially launched in 2021, the House Ethics Committee's investigation was paused to allow the DOJ to complete its probe. It resumed in 2023 following the DOJ's decision not to charge Gaetz.

The renewed investigation by the House Ethics Committee underscores ongoing concerns about Gaetz's conduct. Despite his denials and the DOJ's decision not to prosecute, the committee continues to delve into serious allegations that could impact Gaetz's political career and reputation. Gaetz, representing Florida's western Panhandle, is also facing a primary challenge from former naval aviator Aaron Dimmock on Aug. 20.