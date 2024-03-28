House Republicans on Thursday announced their intention to send two impeachment charges against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the Senate on April 10th. This decision, as reported by The Hill, comes after weeks of debate and accusations regarding Mayorkas's handling of immigration policies and border security.

According to The Hill, House Speaker Mike Johnson and Republican impeachment managers penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, urging him to "schedule a trial of the matter expeditiously." The charges against Mayorkas, labeled as "high crimes and misdemeanors," center on allegations of his "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law and his breach of the public trust."

ABC News provides further context, noting that the House previously voted to impeach Mayorkas on Feb. 13, with a narrow margin of 214-213. The accusations leveled against him pertain to his alleged failure to enforce border laws amidst what Republicans describe as a "crisis" of high illegal immigration.

However, Mayorkas has consistently denied these allegations, with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg saying, as reported by ABC News, that the impeachment charges are "without a shred of evidence or legitimate Constitutional grounds."

The impending trial in the Senate has already sparked controversy, with Senate Democrats, as indicated by Schumer, leaning towards dismissing the trial despite Republican demands for one. This sets the stage for a potentially contentious debate over the handling of the impeachment proceedings, as highlighted in both The Hill and ABC News.

House Republicans are adamant about the need for accountability, emphasizing that tabling the articles of impeachment without a trial would be a violation of constitutional principles and an affront to the American people. They stress the importance of addressing concerns surrounding border security and ensuring transparency in the process.

The impeachment managers, including prominent Republican figures such as Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, are poised to oversee the proceedings in the Senate, as outlined in ABC News.