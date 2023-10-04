KEY POINTS Girl group aespa appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb's "The Puppy Interview"

The members were asked how they maintain a great skin while on a world tour

Jeon Somi, who appeared in "GiGi-log" in March, complimented Giselle's skin

To celebrate the release of aespa's newest English single, "Better Things," members Karina, NingNing, Winter and Giselle appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb's "The Puppy Interview" and answered questions while playing with cute puppies.

The aespa members, who kicked off their group's "SYNK: HYPER LINE" tour in Seoul last February, were asked how they manage to keep their skin clear and fresh despite being busy with their tours across Asia, North America, South America and Europe.

Winter and Giselle joked that it's genetics and something they're just born with. But in a more serious tone, Giselle shared her secret to good skin – experimenting with skincare products.

According to Giselle, she didn't pay attention to skincare her whole life but got interested in it during their tours.

"I would just buy skincare wherever I go just because it's fun for me," she said. "Experiment, see what's best for you and get a routine for yourself. Everyone's different," Giselle added.

The 22-year-old aespa rapper recommends trying out different skincare products and routines and experimenting with what's best for each one's skin.

In a "GiGi-log" she uploaded in March, Giselle revealed that she doesn't go to a dermatologist.

While doing a Q&A with South Korean-Canadian singer Jeon Somi, they read a fan's question asking them how they do their skincare.

"Guys, I'll show you in the next video," Giselle answered, while Somi complimented her and said, "Giselle has really good skin."

Wearing face masks or packs could be one of the routines Giselle included in her skincare regimen, as seen in one of her Instagram posts.

In other news, aespa will hold its first virtual reality concert titled "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert" and offer fans a novel and immersive concert experience on Oct. 25.

🌟 MYs에게 전달할 소식이 있어요! 🌟

우리와 함께 메가박스 코엑스에서 전세계 최초의 VR 콘서트인 ""링팝: 더 퍼스트 브이알콘서트 에스파""를 즐겨봐요. 🎤 10월에 만나요! 🚀



🌟 Exciting News for our Korea MYs! 🌟

Be the FIRST to experience a virtual front-row experience with us,… pic.twitter.com/uaTFSqqkth — aespa (@aespa_official) September 21, 2023

Unlike the traditional virtual reality experience, aespa's virtual reality concert will reportedly provide fans with a more vivid experience that would make them feel like they are seeing the aespa members in person.

The "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert" will utilize the advanced technology of the new Meta Quest 3 VR headset, which will be released in early October, making MYs – aespa's fans – among the first to experience this new technology.

Tickets for aespa's virtual reality concert were made available for purchase on Megabox's website and GS25's mobile app starting Sept. 27, 10 a.m. KST.