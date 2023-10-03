KEY POINTS Fans discuss the K-Pop songs they didn't know were actually in English

Stray Kids released "Super Bowl" as part of its third full-length album, "5-Star"

TWICE's "The Feels" is the K-Pop group's first-ever English single

The K-Pop industry has expanded to the global market; hence, some K-Pop groups or artists have started to release English-language songs to cater to a wider audience.

Interestingly, because some K-Pop fans are used to hearing some of their favorite artists' songs in Korean and are familiar with the diction, it sometimes goes unnoticed that the songs are actually sung in English.

Below is the list of 10 K-Pop songs some fans might now know are entirely in the universal language, according to a trending thread on Reddit.

1.

"Super Bowl" by Stray Kids

Released as part of its third full-length album, "5-Star," in June, "Super Bowl" not only had English lyrics incorporated. Making it to the top of the thread, some fans — known as STAY — admitted that it took them longer to realize the real language of the song.

2.

"Devil By The Window" by Tomorrow x Together (TXT)

About 200 users on the thread also upvoted that Tomorrow x Together's "Devil By The Window" had English lyrics all along. Some mentioned that they were left "dumbfounded' while others noticed that some lyrics had a very "interesting pronunciation," which could have been why it went unnoticed.

"Devil By The Window" was released earlier this year under the group's fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION."

3.

"Another Life," "Imagine," "CoolAs" and "Helium" by SHINee's Key

"'Imagine,' 'Another Life,' 'Helium' and 'CoolAs' by Key. It's funny how I always get fooled by how all of these amazing songs are in English. For each album, he has one song fully in English, but I only found out once I paid attention to/[looked] up the lyrics," one user wrote on the thread.

Another user agreed, saying, "'Helium' took me ages to find out it was all English, but I think Key's pronunciation in 'CoolAs' was pretty good!"

4.

"The Feels" by TWICE

Known for the bubble-gum pop genre, most of the songs on TWICE's discography have similar beats and tones; hence, it won't be easily deciphered if they switch languages unless fans — known as ONCE — pay attention to the lyrics.

"The Feels" is TWICE's first-ever English song in its prolific music discography, released as a single in October 2021.

5.

"No Problem" by Nayeon featuring Stray Kids' Felix

TWICE member Nayeon and Stray Kids Felix shocked the entire K-Pop community with an unexpected collaboration in 2022, releasing the track "No Problem" under the former's solo album, "IM NAYEON."

Interestingly, what's more shocking was how fans later discovered that the song was actually in English.

6.

"Darl+ing" by SEVENTEEN

"'Darl+ing' [by] SEVENTEEN. I felt so dumb when it finally clicked [laugh out loud]," one user shared on the platform. The track dropped ahead of the official release date of the group's mini-album "Face The Sun" in May 2022.

7.

"Hold On Tight" by aespa

Released in June as part of the official soundtrack of the "Tetris Motion Picture" film, one user mentioned how "Hold On Tight" took several listens before the lyrics entirely sunk in. However, the chorus was obviously sung in English.

8.

"ICON" by TWICE

In 2021, TWICE released another English track as part of its "Formula of Love: O+T=˂3" album, and it's none other than "ICON." Because it was released as a B-side, some fans are shocked that another English was hidden under the group's discography.

"TWICE's 'ICON.' It wasn't 'pushed' as an English track like The Feels or even Queen of Hearts (since it got that performance video thing), but I didn't realize until I had accidentally memorized all the lyrics that they were all in English. I think it has some of the best pronunciation they've had as well," one user commented.

9.

"Star" by Loona

Another user suggested, "'Star' by Loona, but to be fair, any [time] I had listened to it, I was always in a car, so maybe I just wasn't paying too much attention to the actual lyrics."

"Not only did it take me a long time to [realize] it was a full English song, [but] it also took even a longer time to [realize] it was the English version for 'Voice'... I was always in my feels when listening to it, so I didn't really get in the lyrics after some time," a second user agreed.

10.

"Ruby" by Woozi

Since 2015, SEVENTEEN member Woozi has been releasing solo music along with producing and composing some of the tracks for the group. Interestingly, he also ventured into releasing an English track, titled "Ruby," which was part of his first 2022 solo mixtape of the same name.