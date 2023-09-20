KEY POINTS Aespa is currently on the last leg of the group's "SYNK: HYPER LINE" world tour

The K-Pop girl group will follow up its world tour with a virtual reality concert in October

Aespa previously offered a virtual reality experience via Kwangya's SXSW 2023 in March

Aespa will hold its first virtual reality concert titled "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert" and offer fans a novel and immersive concert experience this October.

Unlike the traditional virtual reality experience, aespa's virtual reality concert will reportedly provide fans with a more vivid experience that would make them feel like they are seeing the aespa members in person.

The "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert" will utilize the advanced technology of the new Meta Quest 3 VR headset, which will be released in early October, making MYs – aespa's fans – among the first to experience this new technology, per Maeil Business News.

🌟 MYs에게 전달할 소식이 있어요! 🌟

우리와 함께 메가박스 코엑스에서 전세계 최초의 VR 콘서트인 ""링팝: 더 퍼스트 브이알콘서트 에스파""를 즐겨봐요. 🎤 10월에 만나요! 🚀



🌟 Exciting News for our Korea MYs! 🌟

Be the FIRST to experience a virtual front-row experience with us,… pic.twitter.com/uaTFSqqkth — aespa (@aespa_official) September 21, 2023

Despite being a virtual concert, MYs can directly engage with aespa members Karina, Winter, Giselle and NingNing during the concert with the help of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset.

Aespa's virtual reality concert will be screened at Megabox starting Oct. 25. It will mark the South Korean movie theater chain's first-of-its-kind collaboration with VR concert platform AmazeVR and Studio Realive, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment, per The Korea Times.

Aside from a unique concert experience, MYs who will watch the "LYNK-POP: The 1st VR Concert" will also be given the option to purchase concert-exclusive goods, including a limited edition VR concert photo card, a concert ticket, a concert admission bracelet and a virtual reality mask.

"Aespa's first-ever VR concert in collaboration with AmazeVR is expected to be a special spatial experience that can only be experienced at Megabox," said Hong Jeong-in, CEO of Megabox, in a press release.

Tickets for aespa's virtual reality concert can be purchased on Megabox's website and GS25's mobile app from Wednesday, Sept. 27, 10 a.m. KST.

Earlier this year, aespa connected with fans through a virtual reality concert experience at Kwangya's SXSW 2023, which ran from March 12 to 14 at the Austin Fairmont Hotel Congressional Ballroom from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

According to the press release at the time, fans who couldn't make it to Austin could experience aespa's virtual reality concert via major VR headset platforms.

In other news, aespa performed its newest English single, "Better Things," on "Good Morning America" last Sept. 6 while the members were in town for their ongoing "SYNK: HYPER LINE" world tour.

Following the North American leg of the group's world tour, aespa headed to Latin America. After wrapping up the Latin America leg of its "SYNK: HYPER LINE" tour with a sold-out concert in Chile, the group will head to Berlin, Germany, on Monday to kick off its tour's European leg.