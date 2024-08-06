As an alternative to harsh chemical cleaning, Dan Lynn, a globally renowned expert in pathogenic substance control, created Bio-Safe, an organic cleaning technology under the BioSecurity Technology umbrella. By eradicating the need for chemicals, Bio-Safe eliminates the toxic chemicals that people unknowingly inhale while maintaining the highest level of cleanliness and disinfection.

Central to Bio-Safe's strategy is rigorous biofilm control and removal, annihilating the chances of viruses inhabiting it by destroying the protein bonds that protect residing microorganisms. Dedicated to mastering the technology, Dan studied biofilm structure at the Montana State University Biofilm School, a trusted destination for biofilm education. There, he honed his skills, applying it to the development of advanced oxidization technology to the highest standard. This technology is made on-site and on-demand with no consumables and no additives. Bio-Safe has the green seal certification, which is the highest level of cleaning performance in the world.

Bio-Safe created an oxidizing solution, destroying 99.999% of all pathogens that it comes in contact with, including viruses, bacteria, molds, and more. An entirely organic solution devoid of toxins, this cleaning product leverages BioSecurity Technology's patented antimicrobial technology, revolving around water purity, air quality, and surface disinfection, Bio-Safe offers effective and safe cleaning services through engineered water, gas, and fogging.

This FDA and USDA-certified solution symbolizes a pivotal shift in the safe cleaning narrative, outperforming harsh chemicals in disinfection parameters while striving for the utmost safety. The technology is available in multiple formats, from the industrial Bio-Safe Antimicrobial Unit, a fully-fledged sanitizing system that transforms cold water into an oxygen-enriched solution, to handy atomizers and spray bottles, Bio-Safe addresses the needs of all customers.

By eliminating the need for chemical cleaning, Bio-Safe significantly reduces the costs for industrial clients, from commercial office buildings to large venues and restaurants. With the standard unit operating on a standard 110v outlet, long-term usage becomes more cost-efficient and streamlined, replacing the need for shelves filled with cleaning chemicals and regular industrial cleaning services.

Bio-Safe can also be used in the gastronomy business, cleaning fresh produce, meat, and other foods, setting new HACCP and SSOP standards by eradicating bacteria such as e-coli while being fully safe for consumption. Due to its versatility and safety, Bio-Safe serves diverse industries, including agriculture, air quality management, food and beverage, biosecurity, and agroterrorism.

The one-step SSOP technology, using nothing but cold water and patented oxidization, is essential in improving the current environmental state, significantly reducing the environmental impact of chemical cleaning products. Aiming to achieve a more eco-conscious and chemical-free world, Dan is eager to form meaningful partnerships that will propel the technology's adoption while setting a new standard of clean.