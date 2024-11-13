The number of times internet users researched how to retroactively change their vote after casting their ballots increased significantly on election day in November.

Data demonstrates that people increasingly searched "how do I change my vote" on Google in the days leading up to and following the 2024 election.

The search peaked on election day, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m., according to Google Trends. Though the number of searches along those lines diminished throughout the day, they began to increase again on Saturday, and have steadily climbed since then.

After President-elect Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2024 election on Nov. 6, the number of times people looked up how to change their votes dropped significantly.

The term was most searched in the state of Iowa, specifically from voters within areas such as Des Moines-Ames, Cedar Rapids-Waterlook-Iowa City and Dubuque.

Other states won by Trump, including Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska and Alabama, demonstrate high rates of residents looking up the search term following the election.

