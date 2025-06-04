I sat down with Olivier Khatib in a sleek London office, the hum of ambition palpable as he described his mission to transform the world's biggest companies. As the founder and CEO of DATANEO, Khatib isn't just building software—he's crafting an AI-powered engine that's helping Fortune 500 giants cut costs, streamline operations, and seize growth with surgical precision. "The old way of running enterprises, with fragmented systems and wasted potential, is over," he told me, "DATANEO makes businesses not just efficient, but unstoppable."

Khatib's journey to this vision is rooted in a blend of technical expertise and strategic foresight. A Computer Science graduate from Imperial College London, he honed his skills leading machine learning projects at Bank of America and later as Director of

London Data Consulting (LDC), where he built AI and data solutions for clients like HSBC, AXA and BNP Paribas. Time and again, he encountered a persistent challenge: enterprises were awash in data but crippled by disconnected platforms. "The problem wasn't a lack of information," Khatib recalls, "but a lack of cohesion."

This realization gave birth to DATANEO, a scalable platform distinct from LDC's custom consulting services. While LDC delivers tailored AI, cloud, and automation solutions, DATANEO offers a product-driven ecosystem powered by NeoMind™ AI, designed to unify operations for global corporations. Khatib's goal is clear: to provide a seamless, intelligent framework that turns complexity into opportunity.

DATANEO's platform is a masterclass in flexibility, featuring modular tools like CRM+, Finance+, HR+, Stock+, Project+, Proposal+, and Support+. Each is infused with NeoMind™ AI, which adapts to a company's unique needs, predicting risks and identifying growth levers. This modular approach allows conglomerates like Nike to optimize operations for Jordan and Converse independently while harnessing enterprise-wide insights, or LVMH to align Louis Vuitton and Moët & Chandon under a unified strategy. As Sofia Salem, a DATANEO data scientist, puts it, "We don't just process data—we anticipate what drives success."

The results speak for themselves. A Fortune 500 retailer used Finance+ to automate reconciliation across four regions, cutting overhead by 37% in a single quarter. A SaaS company leveraged CRM+ and Proposal+ to generate AI-driven pitch decks, shortening sales cycles by 45% and boosting conversions by 30%. In logistics, HR+ enabled a leader to detect churn signals early, reducing turnover by 32%. A luxury retailer slashed stock-outs by 55% with Stock+, while a tech firm minimized project delays through Project+'s predictive analytics. These aren't incremental gains—they're transformative shifts that free up resources for innovation and strategy.

For Fortune 500s, where data is both a strategic asset and a potential liability, security is paramount. DATANEO delivers with a zero-knowledge architecture, AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS 1.3 in transit, and full compliance with SOC 2 and GDPR standards. "Trust is the foundation of our work," Khatib emphasizes. "We empower bold innovation without compromising control." This ironclad security ensures clients can scale operations confidently, even in an era of escalating cyber threats.

Khatib imagines DATANEO as a dynamic platform that transcends its present form, seamlessly adapting to future innovations. He foresees integrating voice-activated analytics and AI-powered strategic assistants to streamline decision-making. Plans to connect with Salesforce, SAP, and Microsoft 365 aim to unify the scattered tools that burden organizations. "Enterprises deserve simplicity," Khatib emphasizes. "A single, clear perspective empowers bold action."

DATANEO is more than a platform—it's a paradigm shift, enabling the world's largest companies to move faster, smarter, and stronger. In a landscape where efficiency is the currency of dominance, DATANEO provides the edge that transforms potential into power. As Khatib puts it, "We're not just connecting data—we're connecting ambition to action." For Fortune 500s, that connection is nothing short of revolutionary.