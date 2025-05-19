Those making strides in the biologics arena are typically driven by a lifelong sense of purpose, a higher calling they felt compelled to answer since their youth. The Aesthetic Cowboy's journey strays from that path significantly, paved by coincidence, values instilled in him in childhood, and a continuous desire to learn more. Today, as a Biologics Sales Manager at Aesthetic Management Partners (AMP), he leads a team of marketing professionals to enhance the impact of AMP's Advanced Biotherapy treatments for skin and hair.

But before empowering people with skin and hair solutions as The Aesthetic Cowboy, Wyatt Erwin was working for a project management company. His door-to-door sales and cold calling skills have grown a reputation of their own, becoming sought-after by firms across the US. When a popular pellet grill company invited him to an interview round, he was curious, but as it was out of state and required time off work, he had to decline it.

Two days later, his dad suffered a concussion. Erwin got a leave of absence and rapidly traveled to the hospital, but it was too late; he never got to say goodbye. This is when serendipity came knocking at his door: with time off work, he was able to channel his grief into a catalyst for positive change. He flew to Utah and interviewed with the pellet grill company, which was transformative. There, he met Dr. Robert King, the Vice President of Sales at Aesthetic Management Partner, who, out of all the places that sold grills in Utah, chose the one where Erwin worked.

The two quickly bonded, exchanged phone numbers, and set up an interview just days later. It's fair to say, Erwin left a lasting impression and was asked to join the team immediately. "The only thing they asked about was my story. What led me to be sitting there, in that room, talking to the people redefining the aesthetic industry," he reminisces. "I thought about my previous career, my dad, the opportunities I was brave enough to chase, and it all seemed to have come full circle."

Indeed, full circle it came, as Erwin, during his times at the rodeo, was known as the Righteous Cowboy. When the CEO heard it, he named him The Aesthetic Cowboy. This name change was followed by the leader's request to build a strong social media presence. For Erwin, it was a true learning curve. "From never posting on social media to receiving more than 250,000 views on videos, it hasn't been easy," he adds.

Looking back, he is appreciative of the challenge. Beyond new experiences, it showed him that novelty wasn't to be feared but embraced—a philosophy that now informs every single one of his endeavors. "The Aesthetic Cowboy, a few years back, knew nothing about the industry," he shares. "I started small: accepted the job despite a significant pay cut and dedicated myself to growth."

With the mentorship of Dr. King, a supportive team, and his own determination driving him forward, Erwin became a prominent team member quickly. But for him, it was more personal; it was about honoring the lessons instilled in him by his parents. "My dad taught me to work hard, my mom to always add value wherever I go," he adds. Tapping into his firsthand experiences growing SMBs in the past, he applied their wisdom to AMP, building a career based on ethics, trust, and human connection.

From a grill salesman to a thriving career as The Aesthetic Cowboy, Wyatt Erwin's story is one of carving one's own destiny and embracing every opportunity, no matter how scary it may feel. "At the end of the day, your professional and personal lives have to align with your values," he reflects. "But beyond that, life is meant to be enjoyed. That's why, whenever faced with change or difficulty, ask yourself: Are you having fun? If you're not, it's not meant for you. But if you are, commit, believe in what you're doing, and embrace the unknown. Giddy up and go after it!"