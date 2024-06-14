Hunter Biden is no longer pursuing a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and former counsel Robert Costello in a case concerning the recovery of the former's laptop computer, according to a Thursday court filing.

Giuliani and Costello were accused by the son of the President Joe Biden in 2023 for violating computer fraud and data access laws. The complaint alleged that Giuliani and Costello manipulated data from the "devices or storage platforms" of Hunter Biden.

The lawyers for the three parties filed the agreement, stating that Hunter Biden agreed to drop the case and each man will pay their respective legal fees. When he initiated the lawsuit, he was seeking for $75,000 in damages, plus attorney's fees and other penalties.

"As Giuliani is in bankruptcy and agreed to have the case waiting for when he is done, it made no sense to continue it in a non-bankruptcy court until that happens," read the statement reported by NBC News. U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke must review the agreement before it can be finalized.

The former mayor of New York filed for bankruptcy protection in December after he was slapped with a whopping $148 million verdict for having defamed two former election workers in Georgia.

Lawyers of Giuliani and Costelo did not respond when they were sought for a comment about the filing, NBC News reported.

"This dismissal – along with Hunter Biden's conviction based on evidence taken from the laptop – is a vindication for Mr. Giuliani and Mr. Costello as well as all of the media outlets who broke the laptop story in 2020 and suffered orchestrated censorship by social media, the leftist mainstream media, and others who engaged in election interference," the lawyer of Giuliani, Joe Sibley, said in a statement to a The New York Post report.

In September, Biden accused Giuliani, his businesses, Costello and 10 unnamed individuals as "among those who have been primarily responsible for what has been described as the 'total annihilation' of Plaintiff's digital privacy."