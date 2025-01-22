The Donald Trump administration has revoked decade-long protections that barred immigration enforcement in schools, hospitals, churches, and other designated "sensitive areas", marking a major shift in U.S. immigration policy. Raids are expected to begin immediately.

The policy change, announced Tuesday, removes guidelines introduced by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2011 and later adopted by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in 2013. The measures were aimed at ensuring that enforcement actions did not discourage undocumented individuals from accessing essential services.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which oversees ICE and CBP, defended the move, saying it empowers law enforcement to act more freely. "Criminals will no longer be able to hide in America's schools and churches to avoid arrest," the agency said, adding that the administration "trusts them to use common sense."

The directive also reinstates nationwide expedited removal, allowing ICE to deport undocumented individuals unable to prove two years of continuous residency in the U.S. without a hearing before a judge.

The administration has framed these actions as part of a broader immigration crackdown in the US, where about 11 million undocumented people are estimated to live. Trump border czar Tom Homan said that ICE agents would begin nationwide operations immediately. "Every ICE officer is going to be out there and enforce the law starting tomorrow morning." Specific raid locations were not disclosed.

Human rights advocates criticized the policy changes, warning of severe repercussions for immigrant communities. The Center for Law and Social Policy highlighted the potential harm to families, including U.S. citizen children, adding that fear of enforcement could deter people from seeking medical care, attending school, or accessing disaster relief.

"This action could have devastating consequences for immigrant families and their children," the organization told the Guardian, adding that increased enforcement near sensitive areas could lead to children witnessing their parents' detention.

During an inaugural prayer service Tuesday, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, appealed to Trump to "have mercy" on immigrants and other vulnerable groups and to reconsider some of his hardline stances. When asked by reporters about his thoughts on the sermon, Trump responded, "Not too exciting, was it?" adding, "I didn't think it was a good service. They could do much better."

In anticipation of the expected ICE raids, experts and advocates took to X to provide some advice, and potential steps, to undocumented migrants who may be targeted in the mass deportation efforts over the next four years.

Scott Hechinger, a civil rights attorney and the founder of Zealous, a nonprofit organization that trains public defendants and activists to use media to shape criminal justice policy, posted a thread on X with a list of resources.

"If ICE is outside your door, don't panic and remember: you have rights. Don't open the door. Ask to see a warrant. ICE can't enter without one," one of Hechinger's posts read. The thread encourages migrants to "know your rights," a phrase often uttered by experts to ensure undocumented migrants are entitled to a certain degree of protections and respect.

Trump's plans to carry out mass deportations and tighten border controls could lead to an unexpected increase in migration to Europe, according to a forthcoming study by the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The issue adds pressure on Europe's current migration challenges, a top priority for EU leaders, with several member states already pushing for stricter measures.

Originally published on Latin Times