The off-campus rental home where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be demolished, according to an email sent out Friday to students and faculty members.

More than three months after the fatal stabbings, the university announced that the owner of the now-boarded-up home on King Street in Moscow, Idaho, has handed over ownership of the property to the school.

"The house will be demolished. This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," University President Scott Green stated in the email.

"Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested for the Nov. 13, 2022 murders of college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20.

"From the day we learned of the senseless deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves, the outpouring of support from our Vandal Family has been tremendous," Green stated.

"Everywhere I turn, people are asking what they can do to help. What resulted is an incredible display of what it means to be a Vandal. The compassion, tenacity, and resilience of our community shows in the generous actions."

The University of Idaho has already established scholarships in memory of Chapin, Kernodle, and Mogen. However, the school is still working with Goncalves' family to establish a scholarship in her name.

The university is also in the process of creating a healing garden and memorial dedicated to the four victims.

Green vowed to protect the dignity and memory of the victims as the community rebuilds with the support of one another.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, 2022, in Pennsylvania and extradited to Idaho. He is facing one count of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of the four University of Idaho students.