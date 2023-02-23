More than three months after the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, new details reveal murder suspect Bryan Kohberger may have had photos of one of the female victims in his phone.

According to a report Wednesday, police allegedly discovered pictures of a victim on Kohberger's phone after his Dec. 30, 2022, arrest in Pennsylvania.

"He had more than one picture of her," a source told People. "It was clear that he was paying attention to her."

The insider did not reveal whether Kohberger took the photos of the victim or downloaded the images from social media.

Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. The four students were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

News of the images discovered on Kohberger's phone comes after several people from his hometown in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, told media that they were caught off guard by the allegations against Kohberger.

Although he reportedly struggled to fit in with his peers, those who knew Kohberger growing up didn't suspect he ever could be involved in such crimes.

"No bells ever went off," Barbara Tokar, whose daughter went to school with Kohberger, told the Idaho Statesman. "It makes me sick in my stomach. You never know. You just never know."

The charges against Kohberger have left members of his small town with questions. "For the community here, it's devastating," said John Gress, Kohberger's former principal at Pleasant Valley High School.

"Out of all the schools, out of all the areas, why? It's disappointing, and I don't know if we'll ever find out why."

Kohberger faces one count of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of the four college students. He will return to court in Latah County on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.