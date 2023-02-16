The public defender representing the University of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is expected to receive a major salary increase while working on the case.

Latah County entered into an attorney services agreement to pay Kootenai County $200 per hour for the 40-hour workweek.

Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender representing Kohberger, will also be paid $200 per hour directly from Latah County for any overtime worked outside of those hours.

The second attorney on the case will receive $180 per hour during the standard work week and follow a pay protocol similar to Taylor's.

Kohberger, 28, faces one count of felony burglary and four counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20. The four students were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho.

According to a Kootenai County careers website, public defenders in the area can earn between $71,884 to $88,944 annually, depending on their experience.

Although the average salary of a public defender in Idaho is $54,185, Taylor reportedly makes anywhere between $119,000 to $170,000 as chief of the Kootenai County Public Defender's Office.

However, at the current rate Latah County is paying Taylor for representing Kohberger, she could earn $416,000 in a year.

Latah County will also reimburse the public defenders for lodging, meals, and mileage. Any investigators hired by Taylor will be paid $45 per hour.

Even though the fatal stabbings of the four University of Idaho students happened in Latah County, the area does not have a public defender that is qualified to represent clients in death penalty cases.

Taylor is one of 13 public defenders in Idaho approved by the state's public defense commission to handle a capital punishment case. She is also the only public defender in North Idaho qualified for death penalty cases.

Kohberger, who waived his rights to a speedy trial, is scheduled to return to court on June 26 and is expected to enter his plea.