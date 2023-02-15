Although police have arrested suspect Bryan Kohberger for the murders of four University of Idaho students, the surviving roommates of the victims are struggling with guilt following the brutal stabbings.

​​Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20, were fatally stabbed on Nov. 13, 2022, at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

However, two others were sleeping in the house and left unharmed following the attacks. A source told People the surviving roommates are now dealing with survivor's guilt after their lives were spared.

"They feel a lot of survivor's guilt," the insider, who has spoken to one of the roommates, explained.

"Their friends are gone, and they're still here. It's been really rough on them. They're going to be dealing with this for the rest of their lives."

According to an unsealed affidavit, one of the roommates saw Kohberger, 28, leave following the attacks. The roommate, who was on the ground floor of the three-level home, initially heard noises coming from the rooms of the victims.

She told the cops she was initially frozen in fear before going into her bedroom and locking the door. The murders happened around 4 a.m. PT. However, cops weren't called to the scene until hours later in the afternoon.

Kohberger was arrested on Dec. 30, but the survivors are left with questions regarding the attacks and why their lives were spared.

"They've been interviewed by the cops about what they saw and heard," the source said.

"But they don't have all the answers. How can they? They are happy to be alive but just so sad about it all. And wondering if they could've done anything differently. It's heartbreaking."

Reports of the surviving roommates' struggles come as Kootenai and Latah County entered an agreement on defense attorney services for Kohberger in the murders case.

Latah County will pay Kootenai County $200 per hour for the 40-hour work week. If Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender representing Kohberger, works beyond the standard hours, she will be paid $200 per hour directly from Latah County.

Latah County will pay for Taylor's services since she is qualified to defend death penalty cases. Latah County does not have qualified public defenders for capital cases.

Kohberger, a graduate student at Washington State University, was charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary.