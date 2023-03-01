Court documents unsealed Tuesday show police seized medical gloves, buccal swab DNA test, and other items when they arrested the 28-year-old man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students.

A search warrant allowing police to search Bryan Kohberger's Pennsylvania family home after his Dec. 30, 2022 arrest revealed investigators collected several items once they had the murder suspect in custody.

Kohberger was charged with killing college students Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Ethan Chapin, 20; and Xana Kernodle, 20, on Nov. 13, 2022, at an off-campus rental home in Moscow, Idaho.

Kohberger, who finished a semester as a graduate student at Washington State University, traveled to his parents' Albrightsville, Pennsylvania home, where he was later arrested for the quadruple murders.

Upon Kohberger's arrest, the Pennsylvania State Police seized four "medical-style gloves," a silver flashlight, black Under Armour socks, black Under Armour shorts, black Under Armour boxers, a black Champion sweatshirt, a pair of black-and-white size 13 Nike shoes, and a white Arizona Jean Co. T-shirt.

The search warrant, which was unsealed two months after the suspect's arrest, revealed Kohberger also had his DNA collected through a cheek swab.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary in the college student murders. Following his extradition to Idaho from Pennsylvania, Kohberger was held without bond and remains in custody.

Details from the unsealed document come after the University of Idaho announced plans to tear down the Kings Road home where the four students were fatally stabbed.

"The house will be demolished. This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed," the University of Idaho President Scott Green stated in an email sent Friday to employees and students.

"Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene. We are evaluating options where students may be involved in the future development of the property."

Kohberger is scheduled to return to a Latah County court on June 26 for a preliminary hearing.