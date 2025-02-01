The Department of Defense (DoD) is officially ending all government-funded cultural observances, including Black History Month and Women's History Month, amid President Trump's rollback of several Biden-era diversity equity and inclusion policies.

The directive was issued Friday, just one day ahead of the kickoff of Black History Month.

"Identity Months are dead at DoD," DoD Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote in the release, which announced recognizing specific racial, gender or cultural groups will no longer receive official support.

"Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the Department's warfighting mission," states the directive. "Efforts to divide the force—to put one group ahead of another—erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution."

It further clarifies that while service members and civilians can still attend these events in a personal capacity, they will no longer be endorsed or funded by the DoD.

Hegseth states the move is "restoring our warrior culture."

"The Pentagon should be laser-focused on winning wars, not celebrating identity groups," the release reads. "Identity politics threaten mission execution, plain and simple."

The directive discontinues observances for National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability Employment Awareness Month and National American Indian Heritage Month.

Instead, the DoD is encouraging installations and units to celebrate military heroes "of all races, genders and backgrounds" based on their service, not their identity.

The decision aligns with the Trump administration's broader push to curb what some conservatives call "radical indoctrination" in government institutions. Wednesday, Trump ordered cutting federal funding to K-12 schools that teach concepts such as "white privilege" and "unconscious bias."

Critics argue this move erases recognition of marginalized groups and reverses progress in the fight against systemic racism.

The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), which founded Black History Month, announced this year's theme is "African Americans and Labor," to shed light on the contributions of Black workers, from enslaved laborers to modern professionals.

America did not have to tell us who we were to this country; we told them. America did not have to tell us that we built this country, our fingerprints are etched into the stone. America does not have to proclaim #BlackHistoryMonth we proclaim it https://t.co/eE40aUD1v5 — ASALH (@ASALH) January 31, 2025

ASALH explains labor has been central to Black life and culture, has enriched U.S. communities and has driven critical social change.

Originally published on Latin Times